The ability to experience love of any kind is the greatest of all God-given gifts next to that of creation itself. The act of love extends far beyond reason and often leaves an indelible impact on us. I think that’s why it hurts so much when reality strikes and, for whatever reason, the end of it comes crashing down. When that moment hits, we lose the sweetest thing on the face of the earth.

“It is love, not reason that is stronger than death,” Thomas Mann once wrote.

For me, with all its complexity, love involves a relationship of some real substance, in-depth and indefinable. If it is real, it comes unconditionally and proves to be everlasting. Who can ever ignore the love we experience toward a beloved pet? I can say from my lost loves over the years that the most underrated of all experiences in our sad, at times often unbearable, lives is in saying goodbye, or in not having the opportunity to experience that sweet sorrow of a final farewell to a beloved pet.

A devastating loss took place in my life when I was in grade school. My parents rescued an adorable little black puppy from the SPCA shelter and he became our family pet. With all my heart I loved this little dog as only a 10-year-old boy could. The love grew more deeply with each day that passed, and the highlight of my day was returning home from school to see and be with this pooch. He brought me such joy. Then, one day after only a few months of becoming totally attached, my world collapsed and I was forever scarred by the sudden removal of this innocent creature, my little friend.

When I returned home from school one day in November 1961, I entered an unusually silent house and immediately went in the basement to greet my little canine friend in his pen. I found the pen was empty and my dog nowhere to be seen. My heart skipped a beat!

The I noticed my dad standing behind me. I was to learn he had taken my puppy back to the SPCA. He and my mother then tried unsuccessfully to comfort me with soft-spoken words trying to explain to me that it was for the best. They were concerned because this pup was clearly going to grow into a large dog that would need lots of room to run and roam. We weren’t going to be able to meet his needs. In all fairness to the animal, it would be better if it was adopted by a family that could.

My heart ached as I was forced to listen to them go on and on while I stood there riddled in grief, hearing things I couldn’t bear.

That hurtful loss would stay with me a long time. I often wonder if my puppy got re-adopted by a new, loving and caring family that treasured him the way I did, a family that would give him his forever home and the full life he deserved. Today, that unforgettable memory of this poor little dog who was probably frightened to death in being uprooted is with me every time I go onto my computer and type in my password, which bears his name. The thought of him lives on forever in my heart and mind.