My View: Some ins and outs of trying times

Now that we’re past the winter solstice and gain more light each day, it may not be foolish to try to describe some of the positive ways in which our lives may have changed during the pandemic.

For many of us, our lives, paradoxically, have both contracted and expanded. We spend more time indoors, see friends less frequently, are often separated from family members, can’t remember when we last saw a movie in a theater, and daydream about a distant landscape we would like to revisit.

At the same time, we’ve returned, if reluctantly, to some 19th century pleasures: walking and greeting at a distance a new neighbor; reading a thoughtful book and discovering it has more to teach us than slogans and billboards.

On certain evenings, it even may seem that we’re back in the candlelit world of Charles Dickens when families read together the last installment of "Oliver Twist."

Given the recently reported decline of the humanities and liberal arts in American colleges and universities, this would be a welcome return to a time when the written word, especially profound ones, were in themselves able to provide a liberal education.