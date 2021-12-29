My View: Some ins and outs of trying times

Now that we’re past the winter solstice and gain more light each day, it may not be foolish to try to describe some of the positive ways in which our lives may have changed during the pandemic.
For many of us, our lives, paradoxically, have both contracted and expanded. We spend more time indoors, see friends less frequently, are often separated from family members, can’t remember when we last saw a movie in a theater, and daydream about a distant landscape we would like to revisit.
At the same time, we’ve returned, if reluctantly, to some 19th century pleasures: walking and greeting at a distance a new neighbor; reading a thoughtful book and discovering it has more to teach us than slogans and billboards.
On certain evenings, it even may seem that we’re back in the candlelit world of Charles Dickens when families read together the last installment of "Oliver Twist."
Given the recently reported decline of the humanities and liberal arts in American colleges and universities, this would be a welcome return to a time when the written word, especially profound ones, were in themselves able to provide a liberal education.
One of our greatest writers, Abraham Lincoln, unschooled, taught himself more than he would have learned at Harvard by reading the King James Bible and Shakespeare.
Richard Wright recalls in his important 1945 memoir "Black Boy" how, denied education and legal access to a “Whites Only” library, his discovery of world literature helped him to build a bridge that joins Frederick Douglass to Martin Luther King Jr. and served as an inspiration for countless minority writers to tell their stories.
As for expansion as a defense against enclosure, many of us have turned to email, Zooming and webinars (I recently participated in my first virtual panel on “Literature and Politics” that connected teachers in India and America).
Buffalo and the Himalayas are now a little closer.
One of my friends who lives near Oregon’s Mount Hood, where the night sky is clear, bought a small, but powerful, telescope that he mounts on his deck and learns more about the heavens than he ever imagined possible.
Now, I may be making “a mighty big case for “ing,” so to speak, as a college teacher of mine once described my overheated argument for the importance of the participle in Robert Frost’s poetry, but such youthful enthusiasm still may have a place in our lives.
Given the socially and economically destructive fact that 54% of American adults “lack proficiency in literacy,” any case we can make for the basics – “reading, writing, and arithmetic” – is worth making.
As we enter a new phase of space tourism and deeper probes into our galaxy, with the possibility of space colonization not so remote as it once seemed, it would be useful for us to learn more about our place in space.
We might discover what conditions lead to the damage, destruction and extinction of planets, thus taking more seriously environmental threats to our already vulnerable earth.
We want to return to ordinary lives, but why not with a difference, however small? According to ancient proverbs, “God is in the 'details.'” Einstein’s first seemingly modest job, 1902-1909, was that of a patent clerk at the Swiss Federal Office for Intellectual property in Bern. Look what he discovered!
As days lengthen, let’s enlarge our lives by looking in through reading and out by stargazing.
Howard R. Wolf is the author of the forthcoming novel, “Pavane for a Distant Love.”