My View: Soldiers rallied ’round a wounded countryman

Each day in the hospital, an attending nurse would say good morning. Pfc. Strobel was unable to answer her. One day, after weeks of silence, he croaked a raspy good morning in return. He was able to speak again. The nurse looked at him and said, “You’re gonna be sorry you started yapping. Now they are going to send you back up.”

He did go back up, but I don’t think my father-in-law was sorry. He was a trained soldier who surely wanted to be with his brothers in arms. Guys like Ben Zook from Memphis. Wayne Skeeters from a small town in Colorado. Bill Cushing from Rochester. And Ed Courtney from Kenmore, not far from where Otto would settle in Buffalo after the war.

Soldiers such as Richard and Martin Stiglitz from Boston, brothers I assume, signed the chute. Joseph Rizzi from New York City drew a couple of parachutes along with his signature. The name-filled gift was certainly an inspiration for the recovering soldier.