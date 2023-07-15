As a teenage boy, he boarded the USS Hornet; when called upon, he climbed into the backseat of Dauntless Dive Bomber. Those who did the same faced a 79.1 mortality rate. After his time in the Navy, he met an Irish gal. Over the next 52 years, they would watch their seven boys grow into men.

Life in that home was interesting, and two things could be counted on: dinner was at 5:30 and “You better be good to your mother.” If one were to deviate from the latter, the fear alone of his baseball-mitt-sized hands brought us boys into compliance.

As the years passed, this man morphed from father to the best friend any one of his seven boys could ask for. He was a strong admirer of their wives. In their final earthly years together, he cared for that Irish gal with dignity and grace, as Alzheimer’s stole his “sweet Mary’s” personality. I recalled my dad’s story at a professional development session that I facilitated on March 17. The illustration was that if we want to create a society based on stability, we need people who are courageous, compassionate and instilled with a yearning to love. I further stated that one does not have endure the extreme experiences of a world war to desire harmony, one only needs to experience compassion to be compassionate, love to be loving.

I also said that we, as adults, have within our capacity the ability to create such harmonious communities for our children. My father, who experienced extraordinary circumstances, realized that the only thing extraordinary about him was his humanity, nothing more and nothing less. On the evaluation response, I was told “We didn’t need to hear the story of Pat’s dad.”

I was mystified. I looked inward, then clarity came in the form of news of rival tech billionaires planning a cage match. A senator challenging a union leader to an MMA fight. Or a want-to-be president performing shirtless pushups. Perhaps my dad’s biography failed to resonate due to an emerging attitude of hostility toward “the other” as reflected in the rise of signs in store windows stating that guns are welcome. Disclaimer: I am a huge sports fan, entertained by MMA or the WNBA, the half pipe or the biathlon.

Yet tossing a round sphere only means you can throw a ball. If athletic prowess revealed virtuous character traits, professional sports organizations would not need domestic violence policies. Becoming a billionaire because one pays little or no taxes doesn’t prove financial acuity, it proves that one can manipulate and desecrate the government of the people. While scared little boys masquerading as men play dress up and strength becomes a caricature of a man bragging about grabbing a woman, our daughters are humiliated on social media, the poor and the ill are left unattended and our boys are killed by real bullets.

The danger here is that societies become the men they admire. Perhaps we should admire the single parent whose daily struggles are not newsworthy, but deserve attention. In a very rare conversation regarding his father’s days in the Navy, a boy once asked, “What were you thinking the first time you flew into battle?” My dad replied, “I was thinking that I wanted my mother.”