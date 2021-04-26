My View: Social beings stressed by forced isolation

Of course, everybody has a job, so that even the just “drop by, I’m always home” invitation is devoid of any practical reality even if proximity to each other allowed it.

And “home” has lost its meaning as well. Now, it’s usually replaced by “I’m from.” For recent generations, movement is a far more common theme than a sense of roots and place.

So, it seems to me that home inspires a sense of identity and a notion of what could be called character. For me, having grown up and lived nearly my entire life within sight of Lake Erie, it’s that I think of myself as a Great Lakes boy.

Yes, expats in Arizona always chide me about the weather. As if I wasn’t aware of lake-effect storms. But I’ve also seen the rock-pile front yards in Tucson – and don’t like them. Nor do I find a use for the scorpions under every stone in Texas. Or fire ants in Florida – nope!

In the end, normal life means that from time to time we in a Northern climate are tested and we learn to adapt to the point that challenges are not unusual. I walked to school, no buses, thank you, through lots of snow.