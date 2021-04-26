My View: Social beings stressed by forced isolation

My 80th birthday is coming to meet me. It seems to be in an unseemly hurry to get there ahead of me. If good fortune and God’s impenetrable plan are kind to me I hope that milestone leaves me still able to share in the lives of friends, neighbors and kinfolk – but I don’t expect heavy attendance at my party.
As it has for many folks like me, my closest kin, my now middle-aged children, have joined the diaspora so common in American life. For them, jobs, relationships, weather and other reasons outweigh face-to-face intimacy, mutual support and the rich variability of family life.
Some nephews and cousins are not so far away, a few hours at most. But, mixing with them is a rarity reserved only for weddings and funerals. Alas, even that has been interrupted by the pandemic and it seems unlikely to ever resume its once comforting pattern.
For many of us who rose to adulthood and beyond within a matrix of family life, there was a much deeper reverence for family intimacy and, so, a much greater value was placed upon it. An ever-expanding web of institutions has taken the place of Sunday dinners and “show up unannounced” visits for coffee and football watching.
Those institutions take on the increasingly numerous tasks of doctor and hospital visits, offering rides to church or other activity. Meantime, the cookout and the always enjoyable restaurant family pancake breakfast – with two tables and two waitresses – has become extinct.
Of course, everybody has a job, so that even the just “drop by, I’m always home” invitation is devoid of any practical reality even if proximity to each other allowed it.
And “home” has lost its meaning as well. Now, it’s usually replaced by “I’m from.” For recent generations, movement is a far more common theme than a sense of roots and place.
So, it seems to me that home inspires a sense of identity and a notion of what could be called character. For me, having grown up and lived nearly my entire life within sight of Lake Erie, it’s that I think of myself as a Great Lakes boy.
Yes, expats in Arizona always chide me about the weather. As if I wasn’t aware of lake-effect storms. But I’ve also seen the rock-pile front yards in Tucson – and don’t like them. Nor do I find a use for the scorpions under every stone in Texas. Or fire ants in Florida – nope!
In the end, normal life means that from time to time we in a Northern climate are tested and we learn to adapt to the point that challenges are not unusual. I walked to school, no buses, thank you, through lots of snow.
In the end, we are social beings – irretrievably inclined to be with and among each other. I’m not sure how those who love us the most deal with the anxiety that goes along with separation. Maybe it’s less demanding than I think it might be.
But then, I have always, by accident or design, lived near enough at hand to the family in which I was raised that I never had to deal with lengthy separation. At the end, I shared a cup of tapioca with my dad and kissed him goodnight just hours before he died. My mother died in my arms with my cheek against hers as I whispered, “I love you” in her ear.