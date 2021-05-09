My View: Soaking in the many joys of a rainy day

In the song “Rainy Days and Mondays” by the Carpenters, one line says “rainy days and Mondays always get me down,” but I like and enjoy rainy days. To me they are cozy. Being retired, I do not have to go to work and I can choose what I want to do.
On a recent rainy day, I got up and when I looked at the tree outside my bedroom window, the raindrops hanging from the branches looked like diamonds. I started the day with a breakfast of hot oatmeal with a chopped apple mixed into it and it was delicious. In the morning, I did a little bit of cleaning in my apartment and then I went up to the fitness room that is in the senior complex where I live.
After lunch, I took a walk in the rain. I have a bubble umbrella, which is great. It is clear, so I can see through it and it comes down over me and protects me very well from the rain and wind. On my walk, I watched the birds flying, undisturbed by the rain. I stopped and was fascinated to watch a worm slowly slithering along on the road. I looked at the raindrops on the leaves and the grass, so beautiful and delicate. I enjoyed listening to the rain as it fell on the umbrella. The walk in the rain was so refreshing and healing for me.
I was grateful that Mother Nature was giving my car a free car wash, which it needed and the rain was nourishing the trees, flowers, all life with life-sustaining water.
When I got home from my walk, I did some coloring in a coloring book, titled ‘Home Sweet Home’, which I bought at Savers thrift store. The picture I was coloring was of a kitchen, with a table, chairs and other things in the room. I have a box of 24 Crayola colored pencils and I had fun choosing which colors to use. I find the coloring to be very relaxing, almost like meditation.
Later in the afternoon, I went up to a community room in the complex and worked on a jigsaw puzzle that was in progress. Anyone can work on the puzzles. It was a very challenging 1,000 piece puzzle – picture of 48 different patch works. I got about 10 pieces in the puzzle and that made me very happy. It was such fun to see the puzzle come together little by little. Some residents stopped in and asked how the puzzle was coming. I said, ‘‘we are getting there slowly.”
I also did some reading and writing out some cards and notes, which I love doing. It felt so peaceful as I listened to beautiful music on CDs and smelled the aroma of lovely incense I had burning.
In the early evening, I had a cup of chamomile tea. It was soothing and comforting. When I drink a cup of tea I sometimes think of the quote by Thich Nhat Hahn, “Drink your tea slowly and reverently, as if it is the axis on which the world earth revolves – slowly, evenly without rushing toward the future.”
Watching the rain falling to the ground makes me contemplate the Higher Power that brings this about and also makes the sun shine, the flowers bloom, etc. How grateful I am for rainy days and to be part of this world filled with so much beauty and wonder.
Sheila McKay of Tonawanda is a retired nurse who loves peace and quiet.