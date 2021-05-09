My View: Soaking in the many joys of a rainy day

In the song “Rainy Days and Mondays” by the Carpenters, one line says “rainy days and Mondays always get me down,” but I like and enjoy rainy days. To me they are cozy. Being retired, I do not have to go to work and I can choose what I want to do.

On a recent rainy day, I got up and when I looked at the tree outside my bedroom window, the raindrops hanging from the branches looked like diamonds. I started the day with a breakfast of hot oatmeal with a chopped apple mixed into it and it was delicious. In the morning, I did a little bit of cleaning in my apartment and then I went up to the fitness room that is in the senior complex where I live.

After lunch, I took a walk in the rain. I have a bubble umbrella, which is great. It is clear, so I can see through it and it comes down over me and protects me very well from the rain and wind. On my walk, I watched the birds flying, undisturbed by the rain. I stopped and was fascinated to watch a worm slowly slithering along on the road. I looked at the raindrops on the leaves and the grass, so beautiful and delicate. I enjoyed listening to the rain as it fell on the umbrella. The walk in the rain was so refreshing and healing for me.

I was grateful that Mother Nature was giving my car a free car wash, which it needed and the rain was nourishing the trees, flowers, all life with life-sustaining water.