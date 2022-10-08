My View: So you want to install a pool

Covid had everyone cooped up at home for much of the last two and half years, which made people look for various ways to relieve the ennui and cabin fever. Many resorted to putting together jigsaw puzzles, learning how to paint or how to play a musical instrument. Some of the more adventurous (and perhaps crazy) people said, “Let’s build a swimming pool in the backyard.” I was one of them.

I never realized what went into constructing a swimming pool. You dig a hole, line it with something, fill it full of water, and voila, you have a swimming pool, right? Not by a long shot.

First you have to find someone who will build your pool. My wife and I contacted eight pool companies and only one was willing to talk to us about building a pool. That was in March 2021; the pool would start construction in May 2022.

First, you have to decide what kind of pool you want: above-ground, in-ground, fiberglass or gunite (which is not the same as concrete). Do you want a saltwater pool (not like ocean saltwater) or a standard chlorine pool? Then you have to decide where to put it. Some towns are very particular on the location of a swimming pool.

Next, you have to have the area fenced in. You might have to upgrade your gas meter to handle the demand for gas if you have a pool heater installed, and, just to be on safe side, you will probably have to upgrade your electrical service to handle the new demands of pool filters, pumps and other equipment. You have to coordinate all of this before digging can even begin.

Then the sales representative comes to your house to discuss the details. How big do you want your pool to be? Add about $6,000 for each additional two feet increase in size. Do you want your deck stamped or aggregate? Aggregate is the kind of surface you find at most public pools because it is less slippery than a stamped surface, and of course it costs more.

Also consider that most decks are only 3 feet wide; measured from the inside edge of the pool. If you want a wider deck, that is an option that will cost more. Then you have to consider what color tile will be used around the top edge of your pool and if you have a gunite pool, what color plaster you want the finish to have.

Of course you will need a filter. The new filters no longer use sand, but last several years. If you go with the saltwater pool, you have to install a salt generator. All this does is convert a kind of “salt” into chlorine, but a gentler version of chlorine. It all has something to do with “chloramides."

Do you want to swim in your pool into September and October? Then you will definitely need a heater. Is your pool going to have a diving board (not recommended)? Then the deep end has to be at least 8 feet deep – think more money. I added a slide to my pool – safer, but still more money.

How do you plan to clean the pool? Most people use a vacuum device attached to the skimmer to suck up stuff on the bottom of the pool, along with the standard net device to skim off floating debris. I decided to go with “turbo jets” that pop up from the bottom of the pool and shoot jets of water, directing the debris on the bottom of the pool towards the drain in the deep end to get sucked into the main filter. There are also robot cleaners that roam around the bottom of the pool picking up the dirt, leaves and other debris that is there (more expensive).

So construction starts and if nothing goes wrong, in eight or 10 weeks you have a gunite hole in your backyard. If it rains too much, the pool wall may collapse and have to be redug. If there is a supply chain issue, your pool may sit for weeks waiting for parts or materials needed to build the walls and floor.

Six or eight contractors have to be coordinated to put your pool together – the hole is dug, the plumbing is installed; the equipment installed, the electrical and gas line work is done, the gunite work is completed and the tile and the plaster are applied – all done in a sort of ballet of scheduling.

Finally everything is done and ready for you to use. But wait, you have to fill it with water. My 20x30-foot pool required 16,000 gallons of water and almost two days to fill. I’m still waiting to see my water bill.

The pool company digs up your yard and will clean up a lot of the mess, but you will still have to have the area around the pool graded, seeded and landscaped.

Finally, don’t forget the pool chemicals, water testing supplies, furniture, umbrellas, pool toys and floating devices for everyone.

Enjoy your new pool – if there is room in it for you!