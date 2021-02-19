My View: Snow games reigned in the North Country

For North Country residents of Clarence Center in the 1980s and ’90s, there was nothing better in the pre-internet age than the shared bliss of winter wonderland activities among siblings, neighbors and friends.

We did not have cable and had just two Nintendo cartridges (Super Mario and Tyson’s Punch-Out). Thus, we were game to brave the elements. Before venturing into the frigid arena of play, we put old socks with finger holes under our gloves and plastic bags in our boots. These measures added warmth and kept you dry longer during the icy mayhem that ensued.

My mother signed up my sister and me for cross-country skiing lessons at the Clarence Town Park. I was even more underwhelmed when we had gym classes walking on the same sticks across the flat terrain near Gunnville Road. That was the extent of my skiing career.

I did not play ice hockey or have a snowmobile, so we enjoyed other recreational pursuits across vast yards and shaggy fields before they became undeveloped lots. You just needed a big stick and curiosity to explore the fields behind the houses. Then, you had a long walk to round up friends for the next round of unscripted adventures.