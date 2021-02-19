My View: Snow games reigned in the North Country

For North Country residents of Clarence Center in the 1980s and ’90s, there was nothing better in the pre-internet age than the shared bliss of winter wonderland activities among siblings, neighbors and friends.
We did not have cable and had just two Nintendo cartridges (Super Mario and Tyson’s Punch-Out). Thus, we were game to brave the elements. Before venturing into the frigid arena of play, we put old socks with finger holes under our gloves and plastic bags in our boots. These measures added warmth and kept you dry longer during the icy mayhem that ensued.
My mother signed up my sister and me for cross-country skiing lessons at the Clarence Town Park. I was even more underwhelmed when we had gym classes walking on the same sticks across the flat terrain near Gunnville Road. That was the extent of my skiing career.
I did not play ice hockey or have a snowmobile, so we enjoyed other recreational pursuits across vast yards and shaggy fields before they became undeveloped lots. You just needed a big stick and curiosity to explore the fields behind the houses. Then, you had a long walk to round up friends for the next round of unscripted adventures.
When a rapid melt flooded the roads, my neighbor took me on his all-terrain cycle to drift through the knee-high waters. We had three days off from school, the only time we had a closure that was not related to a snowstorm.
There was a large crew that played tackle football and mild injuries occurred. We cobbled together a periodic ice hockey game on the pond, which had an old chicken coop that became the “locker room.” But few of us could skate, therefore we relied on street hockey. Then, we Zambonied the snow off the tennis court and had open access to a neighbor’s pair of old metal nets.
After those borrowed nets fell apart, I invested in PVC nets from Laux for the benefit of all. We had a prolific street hockey racket, yielding a different mix of guys every time, and it was up to me to maintain the infrastructure. The fake fights were unpredictable, especially when your sparring partner unleashed a bigger buddy onto the pile, yelling “iceberg!”
Our fifth grade class played hockey against the neighboring class nearly every day. There were great rivalries, with guys bending their sticks for the hardest, sharpest slapshot. I have a scar on my thumb from one of those blades. I loved playing goal and sliding all over; I once stopped future NHL player and Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on a breakaway.
I recall the excitement of heading downtown on Sundays when the Aud hosted doubleheaders with the soccer-playing Stallions at 1 p.m., followed by the Sabres at 7 p.m. We used to see Lindy Ruff, Mike Ramsey and Mike Foligno at Scirri’s in Swormville getting lunch after practice at Sabreland.
In our teens, we still found time to play street hockey, organize touch football during study hall in front of the high school and partake in sledding excursions at the town park or Lockport Country Club, savoring the final episodes of a fantastic, frolicking, frozen youth that boomeranged around a remote, rural landscape.
When you had your fill of snowy escapades, you looked forward to a dry couch, warm fire and hot chocolate for a recap of the shenanigans of those wonderful winter days.