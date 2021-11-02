My View: Smartphones impair our ability to listen

Our listening skills have greatly deteriorated. I’m saying this at the risk of sounding preachy, old-fashioned and out of touch.
If you go out in the world, I think you will agree many people do not listen closely anymore, as they are so connected to their “communication devices.” Whether it is in a school, restaurant, coffee shop, driving or walking, it occurs everywhere we look.
I am an English professor who still loves teaching and his students. I relish the times when a student tells me his goals, or fresh thoughts on a subject, and still find myself inspired by a student who addresses me with confidence and eye contact. It has been the best job in the world in this sense. They inspire me, make me laugh, and share their stories with me.
That is most of the time. On the other hand, I am frustrated by students who are addicted to their phones and communicate very little, even though they believe they are communicating. The constant need to scroll, check notifications and chat in a new-age script are affecting their writing and listening skills, and bottom line, affecting their ability to secure a good job.
As I do not hesitate to tell these addicts, it is frustrating for the teacher to look up and see students texting. Like texting and driving, the brain cannot handle two major tasks at once. We need to focus on one at a time to do our best. Everything suffers somewhat when we overdo “multitasking.”
It is not just young students, however. Adults have joined the ranks of the addicted. It’s an odd scenario in which adults have followed the model of their kids. This makes it hard to have a complete conversation without filling the gaps in the dialogue. When I had lunch with a colleague the other day and neither of us pulled out a phone, it was one of the most enjoyable times I have experienced in recent years. I listened to her stories about her life and family, her interests, and her plans. She listened to me and my struggles during these unique pandemic times.
I have heard all the excuses people give for their constant use: I use my phone for everything, I am doing research, I may have a family emergency, I am waiting for an important message, but what can be more important than a real person in front of us? When the phone becomes more important than a friend, colleague, or significant other, then we have certainly reached a bad state.
As the son of an immigrant parent, I had to struggle to become what I always wanted to be – a conveyor of communication skills: reading, writing, speaking and listening. I worked hard to navigate two languages and figure out where I wanted to land in the teaching world. I did this without a smartphone and, for many years, without a laptop. It resulted from focusing on what my parents, friends, colleagues and teachers had to say, then learning what I needed to retain, and in turn, what I wanted to study in depth.
As an educator, I understand technology and all its benefits, but when it becomes more urgent than conversation with an actual human being, that is when I don’t mind being called old-fashioned.
As I constantly remind myself, listen to the person in front of you, whether it be your child, spouse, friend, teacher or just someone who might have something worthwhile to offer. They could be creative, special human beings, but we may miss that because we are checking “important” notifications, which, for many, is at least 50% of the time.
If I hadn’t learned to listen over the years, I would never have appreciated the inspiring students I have had over my long career. It’s uplifting to see that with many of them, the electronic trend is reverting back to real talk. They realize it is time lost.