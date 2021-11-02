My View: Smartphones impair our ability to listen

Our listening skills have greatly deteriorated. I’m saying this at the risk of sounding preachy, old-fashioned and out of touch.

If you go out in the world, I think you will agree many people do not listen closely anymore, as they are so connected to their “communication devices.” Whether it is in a school, restaurant, coffee shop, driving or walking, it occurs everywhere we look.

I am an English professor who still loves teaching and his students. I relish the times when a student tells me his goals, or fresh thoughts on a subject, and still find myself inspired by a student who addresses me with confidence and eye contact. It has been the best job in the world in this sense. They inspire me, make me laugh, and share their stories with me.

That is most of the time. On the other hand, I am frustrated by students who are addicted to their phones and communicate very little, even though they believe they are communicating. The constant need to scroll, check notifications and chat in a new-age script are affecting their writing and listening skills, and bottom line, affecting their ability to secure a good job.