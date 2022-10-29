My View: Skilled trades should be more widely offered

Recently we had a plugged kitchen drain problem and had to call a plumber for assistance. We were luckily able to find someone locally to remedy the problem within a few days.

As he was servicing the line, I was able to converse with him about the “times” and soon discovered a long-standing problem in the service industry: a shortage of workers in his field. This has become an even more critical problem since the pandemic. There seems to be a shortage of workers in every industry, but skilled labor is really suffering.

My youngest son graduated high school over 20 years ago; at that time, they recognized those not attending college needed some skills to support themselves after graduation. In retrospect, my son felt he and others that shared his views were made to feel as though they were somehow “lesser” because the high schools stressed Regents diplomas, which were not offered to those who trained for trades instead of not going to college.

The other route to take was through BOCES, which provides various types of career training. There were many alternatives to choose from, including construction, plumbing, mechanics and electrical. Because of that training, my son can service his own car, even though he did not pursue that course for his profession. He was a “hands-on” learner much like many students who are not wired for a rigid classroom schedule.

Thanks to his natural gifts, over the last years my son, who now lives on the West Coast, has become a very successful luthier – someone who rebuilds, refurbishes and builds magnificent guitars. He has built up a reputation worldwide over the last 15 years and not only makes a comfortable living but is lucky enough to do what he loves – creating beautiful instruments.

Today many schools have eliminated the trades as part of their curriculum and therefore we have an even greater shortage in the service industry. Being a plumber may not be the most glamorous of occupations but it does provide a very comfortable living wage for many.

Construction is another industry that is suffering with a shortage of workers. A skilled builder is worth his weight in gold along with many other services that need more people. Though these professions are urgently lacking workers, now more than ever, they are being minimized in the school setting. Sometimes, budget cuts can be blamed for the fact that skilled trades training is no longer offered in every school. Yes, it is nice that college exists as an option for many students, a sizable percentage of students are not interested in that academic track.

The stigma, which still exists among many, that a college degree is the be-all-end-all is one that must be eliminated. A good living can be attained by learning skills that are just as necessary today as a college degree. And here’s the kicker – no student loans to pay back! Most of these service positions are under a journeyman title of training and are paid for. Once you are trained, the salary kicks in and it’s usually substantial enough to support a family comfortably.

My son was lucky. He had many interests from which to choose when deciding how he could both support himself and enjoy what he did. He “never works a day in his life” as the saying goes, because he loves what he does, even though he worked hard to get to this point. Skilled trades need to be a part of more school offerings.