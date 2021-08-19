My View: Simple joys abounded in childhood dog days of summer

Tolerating the dog days of summer today is quite different from when I was growing up. To keep cool, we ran through a sprinkler or a hose that was secured at the top of a clothes pole with the nozzle adjusted to a fine spray. Adults would sit in a shady spot and soak their feet in buckets of water and fan themselves with a newspaper.
A welcome sight was the ice man with a horse-drawn wagon containing huge blocks of ice covered with canvas making deliveries to people who had iceboxes. After he chipped off a large chunk of ice, he hoisted it up on his shoulder, or carried it in with large tongs. We ran to pick up pieces of ice off the street before they melted and sucked on them, but not if there were any road apples in the street.
Many folks cooked or ate their suppers in their cellars. Our next-door neighbor cooked sauce in his basement and that delicious aroma wafted down the driveway between our houses all day.
Now, we just move ourselves from one air-conditioned space to another, go out to eat, or nuke something in the microwave. Five minutes, no heat in the kitchen, no work.
After supper we would roller skate in the street. There was no traffic because the few people who had cars were already home for the night. We were boys and girls of mixed ages and nationalities. Sometimes we skated around the block in a bunch; and sometimes we would mark off a distance and then have sprint races, one-on-one, to see who was the fastest.
We also played statues, hide and seek, pies, dishpan, mother may I, jump rope, hopscotch and tag. You can bet we got sweaty running around. The mosquitoes found us pretty quickly, but we didn’t care. Vinegar would stop the itching.
When we played hide and seek, my best friend and I would sneak into my house first to swipe a cold, crunchy, dill pickle fermenting in the big crock in our fruit cellar. We took turns taking a bite until we ate the whole thing and then we would run out and hide.
When the street lights came on, we scurried home to sit out on the front porch with our families. We searched for the North Star, the Big and Little dippers, and counted fireflies.
You would smell different tobacco odors and know if a man was smoking a pipe, a cigar or a cigarette. When someone lit a match, flicked a lighter, or a smoker inhaled, you would see a glow in the darkness.
What a comfortable, happy and safe feeling that was. I knew the names of the people who lived in every single house on the street. The night was calm and quiet and so were we until we heard the jingling bell of the ice cream man. He pedaled a bike with a big box from which he sold ice cream suckers, fudgesicles, creamsicles and skippy cups of sherbet. After our treat, it was time for bed.
That was how we used to survive the dog days of summer.
Today, yards are dotted with swimming pools; ice cubes explode out of our refrigerator doors; kids don’t play in the street; you crank the AC if you are feeling sweaty; drink bottled water and order takeout. We are isolated in our personal igloos, have no idea who our neighbors are, and most houses don’t have porches anymore.