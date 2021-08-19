My View: Simple joys abounded in childhood dog days of summer

Tolerating the dog days of summer today is quite different from when I was growing up. To keep cool, we ran through a sprinkler or a hose that was secured at the top of a clothes pole with the nozzle adjusted to a fine spray. Adults would sit in a shady spot and soak their feet in buckets of water and fan themselves with a newspaper.

A welcome sight was the ice man with a horse-drawn wagon containing huge blocks of ice covered with canvas making deliveries to people who had iceboxes. After he chipped off a large chunk of ice, he hoisted it up on his shoulder, or carried it in with large tongs. We ran to pick up pieces of ice off the street before they melted and sucked on them, but not if there were any road apples in the street.

Many folks cooked or ate their suppers in their cellars. Our next-door neighbor cooked sauce in his basement and that delicious aroma wafted down the driveway between our houses all day.

Now, we just move ourselves from one air-conditioned space to another, go out to eat, or nuke something in the microwave. Five minutes, no heat in the kitchen, no work.