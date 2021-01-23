My View: Silver linings emerge in a time of grief

My caring rabbi validated my feelings. Some think that losing someone who has lived a long life is not as traumatic as the loss of someone younger but it can be just as hard. My mother was four months shy of turning 100. I never knew a time when she was not an active vibrant part of my life. She filled the role of matriarch admirably. Now I would be the oldest member of the family.

I didn’t know if I was up to the task but I had no choice but to accept it. I’m still working on that silver lining.

I was reminded that I had raised a daughter who is capable and kind. Unable to travel during Covid, she and her husband watched the funeral on Zoom. She read her heartfelt tribute to her grandmother with total composure. I know that the next generation of my family is in good hands.

I learned from my grandchildren that even the young can comprehend death. They know that their Gee Gee will never be able to visit them again but instead resides forever in their hearts.

Through the kindness of friends I realized that it is true that friends are the family that we choose for ourselves. Helping someone through the grieving process during Covid is even more difficult and requires more planning than during ordinary times.