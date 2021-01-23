My View: Silver linings emerge in a time of grief

“Grief is the price that we pay for love” is a phrase attributed to several authors. Regardless of who was the originator of this message it is very true.
I always doubted my ability to cope when faced with the loss of someone very dear to me – in this case my mother. The price that I am paying for love is far more costly than all of the gold and diamonds I could possibly ever imagine. Never did I expect to learn about grief during a pandemic.
One of a person’s most difficult challenges occurred simultaneously with another dreadful challenge. How would I survive this unprecedented time?
I found the answer by following the oft-used saying “find the silver lining.” Even in grief I’m finding that little bit of comfort that is helping me heal.
Here are some of the lessons that I’ve been learning:
My compassionate bereavement counselor from Hospice helped me to recognize that I’m stronger than I think. She explained that strength is knowing that something is hard or uncomfortable but doing it anyway.
I never imagined that I could deliver a eulogy at my mother’s funeral but I did it, albeit crying throughout. Tears are not a sign of weakness though. Instead they are a necessary emotional release. It is not shameful to show grief.
My caring rabbi validated my feelings. Some think that losing someone who has lived a long life is not as traumatic as the loss of someone younger but it can be just as hard. My mother was four months shy of turning 100. I never knew a time when she was not an active vibrant part of my life. She filled the role of matriarch admirably. Now I would be the oldest member of the family.
I didn’t know if I was up to the task but I had no choice but to accept it. I’m still working on that silver lining.
I was reminded that I had raised a daughter who is capable and kind. Unable to travel during Covid, she and her husband watched the funeral on Zoom. She read her heartfelt tribute to her grandmother with total composure. I know that the next generation of my family is in good hands.
I learned from my grandchildren that even the young can comprehend death. They know that their Gee Gee will never be able to visit them again but instead resides forever in their hearts.
Through the kindness of friends I realized that it is true that friends are the family that we choose for ourselves. Helping someone through the grieving process during Covid is even more difficult and requires more planning than during ordinary times.
A group of loyal friends stepped up to the challenge. They made daily phone calls to check on me and organized outdoor activities so that I wasn’t alone after the funeral and for my birthday less than a month later. I had holiday meals both in a socially distanced way and delivered once the pandemic spiked. For these kindnesses I am forever grateful.
I learned that it is OK to talk out loud, even when no other person is within earshot, as long as you have a dog (or cat) who is willing to listen.
Finally, I took the words of President Biden to heart. He is certainly no stranger to grief. To paraphrase him, “someday hearing your loved one’s name will bring a smile to your lips rather than tears to your eyes.” I’m not there yet but I know that the time will come because I’ll keep seeking the silver linings.