My View: Silent partner makes my breakfast complete

My morning breakfast starts out the same nearly every day: oatmeal, topped with some berries, and then a dab or two of maple yogurt. I get the kitchen ready for my wife’s breakfast, which she’ll enjoy a bit later.
I use our French press to make a nice, hot steaming cup of coffee, and finally, what will tie together my breakfast experience into one fully enjoyable and relaxing is reading the morning newspaper that’s delivered to our front porch.
Our paper is brought by our carrier, Tyler. It’s nice to know I can depend on it being all set for me when I open my front door; it is that last crucial step to the perfect beginning of a day.
Some readers may be thinking, “Your paper delivered? Why not just go up to the corner store and buy one?”
Indeed, some years ago I did just that. But it was not that all-engulfing and smooth quiet I needed for that quintessential breakfast event I craved. The car’s engine, some traffic, people in the store, and time away from the early morning enclave I had created: this poked holes in it, made only the worse on cold and snowy winter mornings.
No, delivery was the way to go, having someone bring the world to me, rather than going out and seeking the world.
What about reading the paper’s contents on my computer? I am old-fashioned when it comes to breakfast rituals: the crinkle of the paper; the smudge of the ink; the cutting of an article or cartoon I want to save; the freedom to have my bowl of cereal control its placement, rather than a laptop or computer telling where it must reside.
No, it must be a good old printed newspaper, and it must be delivered.
We all can identify with taking for granted the daily or weekly folks so common in our lives – the postal carriers, the trash haulers, the store cashiers, the newspaper delivery folks. But let a day go by when one of these folks is missing, and whoa: Alarm bells go off, our life is jostled, the world is not right.
Such is it with my newspaper delivery person, Tyler: I just know when I open my front door the newspaper will be dangling from the doorknob in its orange sheath of plastic, waiting for me, asking to come inside, knowing its importance in my breakfast ritual.
And no matter the weather’s ugliness, Tyler comes through it all: bitter cold and snow; pouring rain; gale-force winds. He and other newspaper carriers – and, in fact, all the “in the background folks” – deserve kudos, huzzahs and plumes for always being there, for making our lives are just a bit nicer, just a bit easier for what they do.
Yes, we do control so much of our lives. But what a joy to know certain components of our daily thises and thats can be made the smoother, the more relaxing, the less worrisome because other folks are always there for us.
They might not be administering vaccine shots, keeping criminals off the street, dousing fires in the neighborhood, or saving our lives in hospitals, but so often it is the little things in life that do us up or do us in.