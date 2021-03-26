My View: Silent partner makes my breakfast complete

No, it must be a good old printed newspaper, and it must be delivered.

We all can identify with taking for granted the daily or weekly folks so common in our lives – the postal carriers, the trash haulers, the store cashiers, the newspaper delivery folks. But let a day go by when one of these folks is missing, and whoa: Alarm bells go off, our life is jostled, the world is not right.

Such is it with my newspaper delivery person, Tyler: I just know when I open my front door the newspaper will be dangling from the doorknob in its orange sheath of plastic, waiting for me, asking to come inside, knowing its importance in my breakfast ritual.

And no matter the weather’s ugliness, Tyler comes through it all: bitter cold and snow; pouring rain; gale-force winds. He and other newspaper carriers – and, in fact, all the “in the background folks” – deserve kudos, huzzahs and plumes for always being there, for making our lives are just a bit nicer, just a bit easier for what they do.

Yes, we do control so much of our lives. But what a joy to know certain components of our daily thises and thats can be made the smoother, the more relaxing, the less worrisome because other folks are always there for us.