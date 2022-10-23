My View: Sights and sounds of rain bring back memories

The words “when the rain falls” are the beginning of the first line of lyrics to a favored Beatles' tune. Hearing the phrase always makes me smile in remembrance. I have always loved the rain. Silvery sheets of glistening water cascade down upon everything in view.

There is something soft about the rain, a feeling of ease that gives one over to reverie. When the big winds drive the rain, it can be harsh. Large sloshes of water crash against the window panes. At those times, you relish being inside, safe, dry and secure. But the elemental power of the rain is still fascinating.

And afterward, the bright cerulean blue of the skies glistens from this latest washing. The rains are nature’s cleaning process, filtering the smog and dirt from the skies.

In western Ireland and northern Scotland, where it rains almost daily, the natives wear tweeds, even in the cool summers, so that when they are caught in the daily rains, they remain warm and dry. The locals call the rain a “fine soft day” and appreciate the nurturing effects that the water has on farmers’ fields. Our own farmers in America also often stand expectantly, looking hopefully along the horizon. Their eyes are seeking those leaden, slate-colored and darkened clouds that will bring crop-saving and life-giving rain. They may not listen to Beatles' tunes, but I think they like the rain even more than I do.

As a youngster, we used to spend summer days in small, wooden cottages, on the Seneca Indian Reservation’s Brant Beach in Irving, south of Buffalo. We could look down the considerable length of Lake Erie, almost all the way to Toledo, Ohio, way off to the west. The coming storm would first appear on the horizon as small black smudges with spiked, electrical fields bristling around them. As the storm gathered strength and speed, the sky got darker and the jagged bolts of lightning more prominent. It was both eerie and amazing to watch the elemental power of this phenomenon of nature. When the storm finally did arrive, it was almost anticlimactic. The huge oak trees, standing like leafy sentinels along the shore, would sway and twist in a sodden, oaken ballet, that was both fun and fearful to watch. Great sheets of water would drum upon the fragile roofs of the cottages and drench the surrounding sands. Lake Erie’s shallow waves would whip up into a white-crested froth and smash upon the sandy shore. The event was loud and exciting, riveting to our young eyes.

Many times, over the years, I have thought of those electrical storms and how they fascinated my youthful self. I have never yet ridden out a full-scale hurricane, like Irma or Ian, which hammered Florida. That must be a terrifying experience to feel the unbridled force of Mother Nature, an expanding and swirling force that can and did sweep everything man-made before it, like so many straws fluttering in the wind. I suppose, like most things in life, it depends on where you are sitting in the grand game of life. You have to play the cards that you are dealt. Gentle rain is comforting. Hurricane and tornadic winds are fearful.

Still, on a warm afternoon, when a gentle rain silvers down around me, it is restful and pleasant for me to watch and remember. It is one more gift from the heavens, for us to experience and enjoy on our journey through the ages.