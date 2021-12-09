My View: Shots across the bough at Christmas tree time

Do you remember the Christmas trees of your youth? I do. A few weeks before Christmas, our father would purchase a beautiful, short-needle tree almost 6 feet tall. The ornaments and colorful lights were carefully arranged. (I could never understand why people wanted all blue lights on a tree; they cast a ghastly hue that makes people look like refugees from a Svengoolie movie.) Next came the packages of tinsel. Dad gathered the four of us together and told us to grab handfuls of tinsel and throw it on the tree.
After Bob and I were married, my Christmas tree problems began. In Bob’s family the tree was not decorated until Christmas Eve. I, of course, wanted it decorated weeks before Christmas. If a marriage is going to make it past 60 years, one must choose one’s battles carefully. The tree would be decorated on Christmas Eve.
Bob liked to wait until Christmas Eve to purchase a tree, but by then the best trees were already taken. After the tree was in its stand, Bob would rotate it and I was to say what was the best side. There was never a best side. The trunks were always crooked.
One Christmas Eve he phoned to tell me he could not find a tree, so he purchased an artificial one.
An artificial tree – horrors! It was hideous. After it was decorated, it almost looked good. One year I had a brilliant idea. It was raining outside, and I thought a little rainwater would freshen it up. I did not know that the top and bottom sections were held together with heavy cardboard which was now sodden. The top half was at right angles to the bottom. Oh well, the top half would be our tree.
As the years went by, I began to change my mind about artificial trees. Many of them were really nice looking. Also on my past Christmas walks, I would see once lovely real trees lying on dirty snowbanks like dead carcasses. The trees had once been happily growing and reducing our carbon footprints. How depressing!
The November following the disposal of our artificial tree, I went to an estate sale. There were beautiful gemstones and corals – but what to my wondering eyes appeared, a box containing a Christmas tree. I knew I had found the Holy Grail of artificial trees. People with such exquisite taste surely had a lovely tree. I hurried home and Bob assembled it. When I saw it I was horrified.
The top half was missing. Bob did not say a word as he put the remnants back in their box, but at least he didn’t sing “Oh Christmas bush, Oh Christmas bush.” At the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site’s Christmas sale that year, I purchased an old, small artificial tree and grafted it onto the bush. If you looked closely the needles did not quite match.
By now you must be thinking, “Why didn’t you just buy a whole tree?” I don’t know.
Fast forward 20 years. The small treetop is now a table top tree. Because it is so small, we only put special ornaments on it. It has become a memory tree. Many of the ornaments were handmade by friends, some of whom have passed on.