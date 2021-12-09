My View: Shots across the bough at Christmas tree time

Do you remember the Christmas trees of your youth? I do. A few weeks before Christmas, our father would purchase a beautiful, short-needle tree almost 6 feet tall. The ornaments and colorful lights were carefully arranged. (I could never understand why people wanted all blue lights on a tree; they cast a ghastly hue that makes people look like refugees from a Svengoolie movie.) Next came the packages of tinsel. Dad gathered the four of us together and told us to grab handfuls of tinsel and throw it on the tree.

After Bob and I were married, my Christmas tree problems began. In Bob’s family the tree was not decorated until Christmas Eve. I, of course, wanted it decorated weeks before Christmas. If a marriage is going to make it past 60 years, one must choose one’s battles carefully. The tree would be decorated on Christmas Eve.

Bob liked to wait until Christmas Eve to purchase a tree, but by then the best trees were already taken. After the tree was in its stand, Bob would rotate it and I was to say what was the best side. There was never a best side. The trunks were always crooked.

One Christmas Eve he phoned to tell me he could not find a tree, so he purchased an artificial one.