My View: Shopping for one is a sad reality

In July of 2021, I lost the love of my life. My husband Bill passed away from a long illness. I was blessed to be able to keep him home until the last two weeks of his life. I miss him every day. Family and friends whose life he touched miss him as well. When you've lived and loved someone for over 20 years, and death takes that person away from you, the realities of facing life after their death are staggering.

Getting through the Christmas holiday without him was challenging. Going through a box of Christmas decorations, I found his Christmas stocking, a symbol of the many memories of Christmases past I could not avoid. In spite of this, I decorated the house, bought presents, and mailed Christmas cards. The only difference from past years was the present tags and Christmas cards would have only one name on them.

Family and friends did everything they could to make the Christmas holiday enjoyable for me, and I really appreciated their efforts. During family gatherings, I realized I was physically there, but not emotionally. The stress of trying to be happy with the people you love was exhausting. I tried so hard to "be in the moment" of the celebrations, but what I really wanted was to be home, quietly hanging his Christmas stocking next to mine.

Since his passing, I have learned to grocery shop for one. In the beginning, it was difficult. Rolling my cart through the grocery isles, I noticed many items I usually bought for the two of us. When speaking to a woman who lost her husband two years ago, she told me that shortly after her husband passed, she left the grocery store in tears, without buying anything in her cart. The memories of browsing the grocery aisles with her husband were too painful. She also told me her meals in the early months of his passing consisted of cookies. Just cookies. When you are grieving, planning meals for yourself is the last thing you want to do. I relied on sandwiches, frozen meals for one or roasted chicken from the prepared food counter.

I consider myself a careful shopper, only buying what I need – so I thought – but several weeks after my husband passed, I realized I was still buying and putting away the same amount of groceries for two people. It was as if a part of me wouldn't acknowledge his passing. Change is very difficult.

As the baby boomers (of which I am one) keep aging, some grocery stores have not adjusted to single-person shopping. Of course, this is a problem for anyone who has been single at any point in their life. The buy-two-get-three free does not work for me. I feel silly buying one bag of potato chips when I know I could easily have five. If I buy the two-for-one salad mix that week, I am eating salads for lunch and dinner. I try to diversify the salads by what I add to the mix, but by the end of the week I just can't anymore.

As I sit down tonight to eat my salad (yes I bought it again), I turn on a baseball game. Not so much because I like baseball (I don't) but my husband did. In this way the house is alive with the sounds and presence of him, and I can pretend he just left the room for a little while.