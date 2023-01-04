My View: Shopping can be a hypothetical sport

I learned that shopping could be entertainment from my mother.

Where she learned it is a secret that remains locked in her subconscious. I never observed my immigrant grandmother meander through a department store, her travails and escape from Nazi Germany leaving no room for such frivolity. Hers was a world of black dresses and hard work. Wasting time on imaginary purchases did not fit there. If she had worries, she didn’t share them with me, although she often mumbled Hebrew prayers when a heavy thunderstorm crackled through the quiet air.

My mother, by contrast, was a diligent weekend browser. Every Saturday morning, she sent my brothers off to synagogue with my father, and took me to a plaza or a mall or even – on special occasions – downtown to one of the multilevel stores. Bypassing the cosmetic counter, we would head to the purse rack. There we sniffed every bag, my mother disdainfully declaring one to be “plastic” or, approvingly, “real leather” before she would verify her statement with a glance at the tag. Mom never found a handbag large enough or with the necessary number of compartments or with the right smell to be purchased, and so, we invariably would wander to the ladies’ dresses.

There, I watched admiringly as mom fondled and tried on every green dress in her size. She slid on and discarded each garment slowly, often getting through a dozen in a morning. When I was old enough, my job was to give my opinion – yay or nay – and to hang the cast-off back on the hanger. Eventually, we would work our way through the pile, having rejected all.

Either a dress was too short, too long, too costly, or, worst of all, required dry cleaning. No garment was ever worth the price of a dry cleaner. Mom was careful with money, as our family circumstance required, so her purchases remained fantasy for the most part. Frugal though she was, however, we always ended each foray to the stores with an ice cream sundae at W.T. Grant’s for each of us. It was always the same – hot fudge with pecans.

Mom and I haven’t shopped together in several years, as repeatedly losing her in the jumble of racks and customers became an insurmountable challenge for me. My briefest peek at the label of an appealing frock often gave her ample time to vanish. My heart pounding with fear, I would find her coughing in a mist of spray at the perfume counter or looking lost between men’s sport coats hanging elbow to patched elbow, just high enough to obscure her small frame.

I go store hopping alone now, my daughters preferring online shopping to the real thing. I cruise the aisles, admire the wares, and inhale the aromatic odor of purses. There is comfort in repeating the habits of the past, even solo.

Afterward, refreshed and relaxed, I stop by my parents’ house to share with my mother the details of my trip. On good days, she wonders which store I traversed and whether there was anything “good” to be had there. On bad days, she wonders who I am and why I have come. On all of the days, I go out for ice cream with – still the same – hot fudge and pecans. Sometimes, if the weather is conducive, my parents join me. Life moves on.

Grant’s is long since bankrupt and I’ve learned to adjust to that and many other things, but window shopping and ice cream remain as my reliable and constant pleasures.