My View: Sheldon Berlow will be remembered for his arts patronage and much more

Yes, the facts do matter, and for Sheldon Berlow, there is no lack of facts about his life, 1932-2023, b. Steubenville, Ohio, d. Buffalo, N.Y.; president, Berlow Real Estate. His transactions in Western New York corporate real estate make up a a hefty ledger of achievement.

With time on my side, I could assemble data, quantify brokerage, and create metrics scaled to impress. And I might also ask readers qualified by age to remember the giant signs – BERLOW REAL ESTATE – staged throughout Western New York in red or yellow, the hues of the spectrum most notable and memorable. Thus, Berlow created a visual spectacle, a cultural counterpoint to the jingles from Sattler’s department store and Fantasy Island: “998 Broadway,” and “Fun, WOW.”

Berlow’s presence in the business world was legendary. He was a tough boss. He drove a hard bargain. He also had the capacity to turn his mind’s eye to a totally other sphere, an antithesis to the for-profit world. In the profitable business world, he was Mr. Berlow. In the not-for-profit world, he was Sheldon.

Sheldon’s home was a cultural nexus. Its door was open to new ideas. Inside, books, music, pictures and fascinating people established context for intellectual adventure. Sheldon had no patience for facsimile. Imitation put him right to sleep. On the other hand, an Absolutely-Unheard-Of-Art had him at the edge of his seat – at the high edge of enthusiasm, unwilling to call it quits, inviting people to his home to continue the conversation the art had initiated.

Sheldon was building culture – a way of being in the world, a way by which Buffalo would be known: Beginning in the provocative mid-'60s, his business skills and demanding aesthetic catalyzed formation of ideas and institutions and, most importantly, created an identity for cross-media thought that thrust Buffalo into the international spotlight.

Collaborations among institutions were becoming commonplace: Laser shows at the BPO; Evenings for New Music at the Albright; Artpark at Hallwalls, Architecture at the Burchfield, music under water at Media Study/Buffalo. And gatherings at Sheldon’s. Trustee or advisory committee leadership was an entry in Sheldon’s cultural book of business. But a lot happened all around the book, not only between its covers. Hospitality was a priority.

Cultural superstars - from the composer John Cage to the film artist Jonas Mekas and the performance director/producer Thom Sokolowski - stayed with Sheldon and his family whenever they visited. Students, patrons, artists, civic leaders, journalists gathered after an event, or as a result of a spontaneous summons for a backyard concert with such as bassist Juini Booth or for a screening of a film by Paul Sharits or Pauline Oliveros.

The point is that artists and audience then shared the excitement with unexpected ideas – plus the project of building a culture. Such was the style of the time. Sheldon was tireless at bringing people together, even formalizing these good manners into a curriculum for an honors level graduate class at SUNY Buffalo. Students each week met for an afternoon and then an evening in the Berlow home with international thought leaders in the arts – DJ Spooky, Electronic Art Pioneers Woody Vasulka and Steina – along with guests from the region. Buffalo Bills Quarterback J.P. Losman frequently attended.

While generous with time, project and institutional support, Sheldon’s most important patronage was to create a rare, idealized climate that nurtured and harvested creativity. He took the measure of a port city, by its nature a polyglot eager for conversation, and gave it license to become serious about culture – a priceless gift of self-knowledge and pride to a community in search of value.