Bruce Springsteen sang that he learned more from a three-minute record than he ever learned in school.

Sam Clemens wrote that he learned about characters and their peculiarities because he met them “on the river” when he was young. That was before he became Mark Twain, back when he was still an antebellum Mississippi River boat pilot, and he met all sorts o’ folks: metaphorical princes and paupers, Connecticut Yankees, and enough Hucks, Toms, Jims and Beckies to populate his future books.

And then there are the pop singers who will tell the world that they learned about love in the back of a Dodge. Kinda TMI-ish, doncha think?

Me? I learned about people and even more about myself over a plate of chicken wings and a glass (or several) of beer in a tavern. I should explain that, shouldn’t I? OK, here goes:

When I was in my 20s I worked at a residential treatment center for teens and preteens. At night, after the staff shifts ended around 11 or so, most of us would head to a local tavern to eat wings, drink beer and talk about the ups and downs of our days. Maybe we stumbled into the heart of a night, but it was not a lonely ol’ night. We just pushed a couple tables together, ordered wings and some pitchers of beer and then recounted how we dealt with plain ol’ teenage angst among the residents some of the time, and then there were those other times when days turned as bizarre as fantasies in a Fellini film.

We pondered and mulled it all over after work on those nights as we talked and listened and learned from each other. It was about learning from experiences and then translating it all to life outside the bubble in those very early morning hours when all the world’s ills seemed simple and solvable to young, optimistic (and maybe a tad naïve) folks such as us.

But there was also something else that I came to slowly realize and appreciate. As Kurt Vonnegut once wrote, we have to do more than care, otherwise all our talk without the walk would just be like writing strongly worded letters to the editor condemning icebergs. My point is simply this: I learned that positive steps, even a quick smile to someone feeling down, are good things. They’re valuable things that must be nurtured in our nature.

I don’t mean to wallow in a slough of philosophical mumble-jumble so I’ll end with a wisp of an observation: Morality and ethics have meaning in our daily lives. Our collective response needs to be that we have a duty to speak up and offer solutions for the common good.

Maybe, as Springsteen sang, we should be ready to grow young again. I learned about life from friends who cared about the world as we relaxed after work and talked about what had happened during our shifts and how we handled both the real challenges and the ordinary stuff. Actually, through the smiles, through the sighs, through the rolling of the eyes when telling stories and sharing ideas, we were learning together. We were lucky we had each other.

I wish everyone could have the same experiences.