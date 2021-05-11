My View: Set in my ways, but going with the flow

What can I do to convince my daughter that the word change is not a foreign word to me?
In response to her accusations, I offer a list of the many changes I made to my house when I moved in, and feel vindicated when she reluctantly agrees. But then she spoils it all by pointing out that move was over 20 years ago, and scolds that I haven’t changed a thing since then.
Dang, she’s got a point, although I’m happy to remind her that after her repeated accusations, I did buy a new lamp for my family room last year. Score one for me, though I sometimes miss my old one. OK, score one for her. Guess that makes us even.
I grant you, I’m pretty much a stick-in-the-mud type of person. It takes me a while to get things the way I want them, but once there, I don’t care to change them. I mean really, why should I? Trial and error is the way to find the perfect answer, and once found, why ruin it just for the sake of change?
I admit that’s my theory – obviously not hers. I swear she changes her choice of bedspreads and wall colors weekly.
There are times, however, when one is forced to make a change, like when your car dies. I shed many tears over that funeral. I had grown to love my 2008 Buick Lucerne; its smooth-as-silk ride spoiled me beautifully. What was I to do when it finally breathed its last after 12 years of devoted duty?
Priding myself on being a modern senior citizen, I searched my computer to find a current smooth-riding car since they no longer make Lucernes. I was happy to discover that a later-year member of the Buick family was mentioned as one that fits that category, along with Cadillac and one other pricey car.
Problem solved: I would buy the recommended 2017 Buick, no questions asked. I searched the internet and could have bought one online, but modern as I profess to be, I’m old-fashioned enough to want to test drive a car without paying a price to have it shipped to me.
Well, long story short, I found one at a nearby dealer. I love the looks of it, but the ride can’t compare to my former car except when I drive it on my newly paved neighborhood roads – the same streets on which I test drove it. Live and learn.
It does, however, have some modern safety features that I love. For instance: It warns me when there is a car in my blind spot, and it alerts me when a car is about to pass behind me as I slowly back out of a mall’s parking spot.
The seat buzzes if I drive or park over a line, and if I stray too far to the side of my lane, the steering wheel gently pulls me back. There are several other safety devices that amaze and delight me.
If a 4-year-old car boasts this many modern features, I can’t help but wonder what a brand new car might offer. Well, never fear – chances of my finding out are nil since I’m still trying to learn how to drive this one that contains a plethora of electronic gadgets. How do I make the GPS work, or change the clock? How to do this? How to do that? With no available manual, my dealer and I are becoming fast friends.