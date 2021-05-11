My View: Set in my ways, but going with the flow

Priding myself on being a modern senior citizen, I searched my computer to find a current smooth-riding car since they no longer make Lucernes. I was happy to discover that a later-year member of the Buick family was mentioned as one that fits that category, along with Cadillac and one other pricey car.

Problem solved: I would buy the recommended 2017 Buick, no questions asked. I searched the internet and could have bought one online, but modern as I profess to be, I’m old-fashioned enough to want to test drive a car without paying a price to have it shipped to me.

Well, long story short, I found one at a nearby dealer. I love the looks of it, but the ride can’t compare to my former car except when I drive it on my newly paved neighborhood roads – the same streets on which I test drove it. Live and learn.

It does, however, have some modern safety features that I love. For instance: It warns me when there is a car in my blind spot, and it alerts me when a car is about to pass behind me as I slowly back out of a mall’s parking spot.

The seat buzzes if I drive or park over a line, and if I stray too far to the side of my lane, the steering wheel gently pulls me back. There are several other safety devices that amaze and delight me.