We had had a good week that included a number of visits to Alethea’s Confectionary for Lyn’s favorite chocolate fudge. It promised to be just another hot and humid Saturday here in the Pointy Roofed village for old folks.

Then there was a pounding at our apartment door. I answered it and recognized the 100-year-old lady pushing a Rollator (one of our several). “I have to go,” she pleaded, “Nobody will let me in. I just came from church. Please! Let me use your bathroom.”

I hesitated, but thought of myself in similar situations. Besides, last night we watched “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” where Larry David went from house to house in a strange neighborhood with the same desperate plea. I showed her to our bathroom. I prayed she was well.

I was in the midst of doing the laundry and then it was time to take Lyn’s morning blood pressure. She seemed slow and groggy.

For years she has taken medicine for low blood pressure. But when I checked her pressure today, it was in her boots. So low that I gave her three of the pills, one of which was usually enough.

I had heard that chocolate can lower blood pressure. I wondered about all our recent trips to Alethea’s.

We called the doctor covering for our primary care physician for the weekend, to inform him of this unusual blood pressure and ask about using the stronger medication that worked well in the past. He returned our call very promptly, listened patiently and then expressed alarm at the large dose of medicine I gave Lyn.

To justify it, I read him the cardiologist instructions on the label. It called for the dose that I had given. He advised bed rest and that we take up blood pressure management with our PCP on Monday, adding, “You always have the choice of going to a hospital ER.”

That left us with the unappealing choice of Lyn being limp for the weekend or an emergency room ordeal.

I asked about my chocolate theory. He said, “I never heard of that.”

By then the medicine had kicked in. Lyn was looking better. So, I checked on our visitor in the bathroom – she had been in there 20 minutes. “How are you doing?” I asked through the door.

“I’m fine.”

I went back to the laundry, then asked again in another 20 minutes. I tried the door. It was locked from the inside. I worried she might not know how to unlock it.

But minutes later she emerged, on her own, bearing a ball of crunched-up tissue. “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she beamed.

I took the ball from her, gingerly, into a large paper towel. We told her that we were glad we could help. A nurse arrived and walked with her to her apartment.

The laundry was done but my shorts and a sheet were in an impossible knot around the washer’s spindle.

I gave up on the knot, sat down at my computer and googled, “Does chocolate lower blood pressure?” I clicked one of the answers. My computer instantly froze. A blazing notice splashed across my screen, “Contact Microsoft Immediately.”

Lyn put a hand on my shoulder and gave me a piece of fudge. It was delicious.