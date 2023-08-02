Snow! Snow! Snow! That’s the response we get when we travel and fellow travelers discover we are from Buffalo. Buffalo is so much more than snow and we need to start better promoting the many other things we have for all who visit here.

Sports-minded folks know about the Bills, the Sabres and probably the Buffalo Bandits lacrosse team, which just won the 2023 NLL championship.

Those who prefer museums or history can visit the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo Science Museum, AKG Art Museum, Pierce Arrow Museum, Karpeles Manuscript Museum, Theodore Roosevelt National Historical Site, the Richardson Olmsted Campus and Forest Lawn – all well worth a visit.

If you want architecture, head to downtown Buffalo to see beautiful churches like St. Louis or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and structures like City Hall, the M&T Bank Building, Sullivan’s Guaranty Building, Ellicott Square and Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. In Parkside, find Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece, the Darwin Martin House and the other buildings on the Martin campus.

While we knew significant progress had made Canalside a beautiful starting point to walk around the Buffalo and Erie County Military & Naval Park – tour USS The Sullivans, view the military memorials, go boating, kayaking, biking or just sit and relax with a good book – we recently found more to discover. Buffalo Maritime Center’s Erie Canal Boat Project was new to us and thanks to our tour guide, Kent Iggulden, we had an enlightening tour of the Longshed and the work being done making a replica of the Seneca Chief canal boat.

The Longshed is a 4,400-square-foot wooden structure with two stories and a gabled roof. It’s being used to build the Seneca Chief, but it will house offices and other amenities after the Seneca Chief leaves the building.

When finished, the Seneca Chief will be 73 feet long, 12 feet, 6 inches wide and will weigh more than 40 tons. In 2025, the boat will depart Buffalo and travel to New York Harbor to commemorate the bicentennial of Gov. DeWitt Clinton’s 1825 inaugural voyage. This voyage was central to New York and Erie Canal history and the economics of our area.

Hundreds of volunteers have been working for more than two years on this replica. The project is one of the largest community boatbuilding projects taking place anywhere in the world at this time. When you view the boat and work being done in person, you’ll note that it takes up most of the Longshed. Even more impressive is the fact that there are only two professional shipwrights involved with more than 200 volunteers volunteering their time and energy for the project. This amazing group of volunteers had to produce their own specialized tools and hardware for this project – even down to forging most of the bolts used.

Make the trip to Canalside to see Seneca Chief this summer.