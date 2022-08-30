My View: Self-awareness can be the greatest gift

Sometimes, when you take a walk in the city, you might look down and see some little weed pushing it’s way upward out of a tiny crack in the sidewalk. You think to yourself: what are the odds that some microscopic seed could find its way into this only slightly larger place? How could any sort of nutrient or water get into this spot and allow it to grow? When you consider all of the variables involved, it seems impossible.

There are times when I walk in the woods near my house and I see trees that have grown out of rock. Over the course of time, a sprout has found enough resources to split solid stone into pieces. It leaves boulders the size of trucks at the foot of its roots.

I think that hatred works like this. We just went through a pandemic in which we were franticly shadow boxing, trying to keep the invisible from entering our bodies. As for hate: I’ll be damned if I can think of a plant or a virus as stealthy and which corrodes your soul so quickly. All while looking for the next soft skull to claw its way into.

It’s extremely difficult to be honest, objective and self-critical of our prejudices and behavior. It’s even tougher to change our flaws once they’ve been uncovered. We have a culture in which the “self” and some accompanying degree of depravity is celebrated. But, naturally, when we are confronted with a bit of ultraviolence or ignorance that isn’t our preferred flavor, we blame “the other guy,” whose ideas have led to the ruination of our once great Republic. Fifty years ago, there was a rock star who screamed that we won’t get fooled again (we have been and repeatedly) and that we should “meet the New Boss” (who is of course the same as the Old Boss). Long before that, there was a great rabbi who noted how easy it was to see the speck in our neighbor’s eye while ignoring the log in our own.

Maybe it takes not just self-awareness, but also self-discipline and some dispassionate thinking to delay the decay. This is not an academic exercise; this stuff has real and tragic consequences. There is an average of fifty-five homicides in just the city of Buffalo every year. Take a step back and test your objectivity: In what sort of culture are produced young men who think it’s completely rational to shoot up a classroom of seven-year-olds? While we daily erode the societal norms of civility and community, we soon find ourselves in a place where the price that an 86-year-old woman pays to buy her groceries on a beautiful summer afternoon … is to be murdered.

In my life, I have a lot of minor heroes who have overcome addiction, prison sentences, serious mental and physical health issues and more. And I sincerely and enthusiastically cheer for these people. They have a sort of self-discipline and resolve that I will never achieve. I think of a lecture that I went to several years ago given by a nationally known author to a large audience. This writer essentially stood naked in front of the room and acknowledged that (as a consequence of nurture and geography) he had been raised to become a racist. My recollection is that the room became lighter, that there was a sort of liberation resulting from an incredibly honest admission, an acknowledgment of human frailty and a commitment to overcome. That he was a flawed but ongoing work in progress.

If you – if we – are doing this sort of hard work, then I’m pulling for all of us, too.