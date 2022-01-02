My View: Seeing miracles on ice, week after week

Imagine the trust one must have, being totally blind, to be taught how to ice skate holding the hand of a skating instructor for the first time. As a 13-year volunteer skating instructor with the Skating Association for the Blind and Handicapped (SABAH), I had the privilege and thrill of teaching a 27-year-old woman how to ice skate.
Elizabeth O’Donnell, now with Gliding Stars of Western New York, founded SABAH in 1976 by teaching the blind how to ice skate. It is the mission of Gliding Stars to use the sport of ice skating for physical, mental and emotional growth of persons with disabilities. People with disabilities have low athletic self-esteem, because of their physical limitations and because they have never been selected for a team. Ice skating and performing in an ice show improves their self-esteem. The physical challenge of ice skating improves their gait and muscle development.
Children and adults who are physically, mentally or emotionally challenged by conditions such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy or other disabilities inspired me every time we had an ice skating session during our six months of preparation for the annual ice show.
“Bobby,” a child with Down syndrome, with courage and strength of purpose, made extraordinary progress over seven years. His mother was told he would probably never walk. She brought him to SABAH at age 3 and he was placed in a harness. I worked with “Bobby,” along with other volunteers, helping him to move his feet on the ice. At age 10, he progressed to the point where he can run and play soccer.
Alexi was born 14 months after the nuclear reactor meltdown in Chernobyl. He was born with deformed legs, and had both of them amputated above the knees. Tatiana also a Chernobyl victim, was born without a right foot. Both were adopted from a Moscow orphanage by a couple from Western New York. Both wear prosthetic limbs that were designed and fitted by doctors in Buffalo. Their parents started them in SABAH. Alexi and Tatiana became accomplished skaters. Tatiana was featured as a solo performer in the annual SABAH Ice Show. Tatiana skated in a “Todd Eldredge and Friends” ice show that aired on ESPN. Alexi won a gold medal in sled hockey at the 2010 Paralympic Winter Games. Both skated with Brian Boitano at the opening of Marine Midland Arena in 1996.
Adult men, from the former West Seneca Development Center were in my group at the Hamburg rink. Most spent their entire lives in institutions for the mentally retarded. Challenged with cognitive impairment and physical disabilities, the men persevered on the ice. The difficult physical task of ice skating improved their health. I found the best way to communicate was to smile with a thumbs up sign. The men didn’t improve much in their skating, but they received a gold medal and standing ovation at the annual ice show.
When the U.S. ice hockey team beat the USSR at the 1980 Winter Olympics, it was called a “miracle on ice.” When I see a volunteer take the hand of a person with a disability, and go out on the ice, and watch as the skater progresses to skate on his or her own, despite enormous physical and mental challenges, that’s a real miracle. I was lucky to see miracles on ice every week.