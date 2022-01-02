My View: Seeing miracles on ice, week after week

Imagine the trust one must have, being totally blind, to be taught how to ice skate holding the hand of a skating instructor for the first time. As a 13-year volunteer skating instructor with the Skating Association for the Blind and Handicapped (SABAH), I had the privilege and thrill of teaching a 27-year-old woman how to ice skate.

Elizabeth O’Donnell, now with Gliding Stars of Western New York, founded SABAH in 1976 by teaching the blind how to ice skate. It is the mission of Gliding Stars to use the sport of ice skating for physical, mental and emotional growth of persons with disabilities. People with disabilities have low athletic self-esteem, because of their physical limitations and because they have never been selected for a team. Ice skating and performing in an ice show improves their self-esteem. The physical challenge of ice skating improves their gait and muscle development.

Children and adults who are physically, mentally or emotionally challenged by conditions such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy or other disabilities inspired me every time we had an ice skating session during our six months of preparation for the annual ice show.