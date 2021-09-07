My View: Second time around, love is just lovely

We talk, getting to know each other. We make plans to meet at another event. He asks me out for drinks. I was hesitant about dating. The last time I dated was when I dated my husband at 19 years old. I wasn’t sure if any of the rules had changed. Then I surprised myself by asking him out to dinner. We talked so long there was no one left in the restaurant. It was like we were old friends catching up. As time went on and we got to know each other better, we found we had a great deal in common.

He told me he liked me. I liked him too, but I worried I might be falling for him too quickly. Did he feel the same way? After about a year of dating, which had progressed to overnights, he said the L word. He explained what he meant about “liking” me. “You can’t love someone unless you like them first.”

It’s been almost three years since we met. We often wonder how in this world we found each other. I tell him it was fate.