My View: Second time around, love is just lovely

Widow.
What a strange word. Forty-five years we were married. We were the same age, so we thought we would grow old together. But he knew. He always told me he would die first. That was June 2017. Now, it’s my word. I’m a widow. I look the same. I sound the same. I even walk the same, but there’s an emptiness inside. I wasn’t sure I would ever fill it again.
I wasn’t looking for love. I joined group events to fill my days to avoid the loneliness. The nights were the worst, as every widow or widower will tell you. Then it happened. October 2018 he came into my life. He was kind of cute with his rugged outdoorsy look. Oh, but that smile. It’s what got me, although I didn’t realize it at the time.
We met at a meet-up group’s Halloween party. I had other plans with friends. I didn’t think I would make it. It seems strange now when I think of it. At the last minute my plans changed. Later, I found out he almost didn’t make it to the party. He drove around the block three times before he found a parking space. He was about ready to go home.
I knew he was interested in me. He kept his eye on me all evening, as a group of us stood around a tall table talking. I was the first of the group to leave. I said my goodbyes to everyone and told him he should join our meet-up group, Baby Boomers. Next thing he joins our group and attends our Christmas party.
We talk, getting to know each other. We make plans to meet at another event. He asks me out for drinks. I was hesitant about dating. The last time I dated was when I dated my husband at 19 years old. I wasn’t sure if any of the rules had changed. Then I surprised myself by asking him out to dinner. We talked so long there was no one left in the restaurant. It was like we were old friends catching up. As time went on and we got to know each other better, we found we had a great deal in common.
He told me he liked me. I liked him too, but I worried I might be falling for him too quickly. Did he feel the same way? After about a year of dating, which had progressed to overnights, he said the L word. He explained what he meant about “liking” me. “You can’t love someone unless you like them first.”
It’s been almost three years since we met. We often wonder how in this world we found each other. I tell him it was fate.
Is there still that emptiness in me? I would say no. He fills me with happiness so there is no room for loneliness. I would be lying if I said I didn’t miss my husband. There will always be a place in my heart for him. This is a new life for me. Is it a love story? Probably not by today’s standard of romance. It’s a love that grew for two people who didn’t want to spend their last years alone. Two people who have some life left in them and who want to share it with someone they care about and love.