I will be honest with you – or more importantly with myself. I love the changing seasons. Fresh cold air and falling flakes decorating the trees in the back yard is something to behold every winter. That contrast of green and white is hypnotic.

Then there are the fickle ways of springtime. The weather becomes a solid tale of contradiction standing between the end of wintery chill and the joys of warm spring day. The seasonal transitions here in Western New York are not just something to be endured. They must be savored. It is a time of the year strikes joy into the heart and confusion into the mind for the most avid nature lovers.

I enjoy those stubborn weather patterns and look forward to the seasonal glories that lay just within the grasp of my imagination. And sometimes, we can experience all the seasons in a single day. It requires patience, attention and faith.

It was the day after Valentine’s Day. Walking in my neighborhood of melting ice and puddles, I soon felt that it was an unusually warm day for this time of year. It was early morning and already I needed to unzip my jacket. The morning sun spread warm fingers of light before me. The birds were more aware than I of this strange phenomena. I had stepped across an invisible line that separates winter and spring. Perhaps this was a new season hidden deep in the back pages of the calendar

Inside this sunny morning, time seemed to bend and twist itself with pieces of many seasons wrapped around this singular day. Little did I realize that I would experience all four seasons. While I started my day in winter, it was still dark and cold. The fine snow in the air brushed against the trees. The trees were almost bare, but at few determined leaves still hung on to the branches high above me. Reminders of warmer days.

Spring appeared at 48 degrees. The bright sun quickly washed away all the remaining signs of winter. Snowdrops were blooming by the backyard fence and the birds were busy above, singing a welcome chorus of the softer season.

At 11 a.m., summer arrived. Now the birds drifted beneath the clouds and begin to scout the budding landscape below. Already their song filled the morning air. An early English poet once sang: ”Sumer is icumen in/Lhude sing cuccu!” (“Summer has come in, Loudly sing, Cuckoo!”) That day, my summer lasted just a few tangible minutes and the unexpected warmth stayed with me.

After lunch, there was a chill in the air and the temperature was dropping fast. Dark clouds floated in from the lake. The last leaves were still clinging to the trees in the grip of the wind. They remained stalwart is spite of the calendar. Autumn appeared in the mid afternoon. The poet John Keats described this as “the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness.” The air temperature was trending back to the forties and pure white clouds punctuated the bright blue sky. Now I could easily imagine colors of autumn. My fevered brain had cooled.

Soon sunset appeared just ahead. The temperature was back to “normal” in the low 30s and I ended my day where it started. Winter was pushing against my door again. The cold air stiffened and my body shook. I found myself longing for a bowl of homemade soup and thought of Mary Oliver’s poem where “silence then the rain dashes its silver seeds against the house.” Ice crystals punctuated the air again.