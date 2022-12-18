My View: Seasonal eating was once a way of life

Often when I walk down an aisle at our local supermarket on my weekly shopping trip, I think of the late 1920s, '30s and the early '40s.

There was no such thing as a supermarket. We depended upon our corner grocery store, which was small, a veritable “hole in the wall” but it was our lifeline.

I, like all the other kids on the West Side, where I grew up, was a “gopher.” My mother would say “go for” a quart of milk and off I went. Incidentally, milk came in glass bottles that needed to be returned when empty. Returning bottles three, four or five at a time turned out to be hazardous. In spite of parental warnings, kids being kids, accidents happened.

Occasionally a child would fall holding bottles and sustain serious cuts, some requiring a trip to the hospital.

As economic times began to get better, some people began to have milk delivered to their doorstep, a real luxury. Milk in those days was not homogenized and the cream rose to the top of the bottle, since cream is lighter than milk. In frigid weather, the milk would expand, pushing the cream out of the bottle. Back then, there were no laws regarding dogs and cats on the loose. We always had many stray animals roaming the streets who were wise to the ways of the world. Often the cream mysteriously disappeared, a bonanza for the four-legged ones.

No one we knew had a refrigerator. In the summer, we were lucky to afford ice for our icebox. In the winter, a box nailed to a window sill could keep a few perishables cool enough.

Back then, in the Depression years, most people were out of work with no consistent income. Many storekeepers kept a large ledger and when a person did not have the money to pay, their names and the amount they owed were entered into the book. Payment took place at the end of the month when people would receive a monthly stipend from a federal program established by President Franklin Roosevelt to help people survive.

As a rule, very little ever got thrown out in most of those grocery stores. If some vegetables were starting to look tired, and on their way out, the proprietor would lower the price. Enterprising patrons would seize upon such occasions to bargain with the storekeeper.

People back then shopped for staples, and stores only carried essential items. The hundreds of things we cannot live without today weren’t there or had not been invented.

Canned goods existed, but hardly anyone bought them. In the summer, we put our pennies together and bought bushels of homegrown tomatoes, peaches, pears and other foods when they were inexpensive. Canning season was a family affair; everyone pitched in. Hundreds of jars were prepared for the long cold winter.

Summertime brought something special into our lives: a traveling huckster in his rickety old truck selling local vegetables and fruit. We rejoiced to see fresh produce that we hadn’t had for months. Another seasonal occurrence in our neighborhood was the appearance in the spring of an older woman who would go to Front Park, dig up young dandelion plants and then tote a huge bag of the greens, selling them door to door.

For those in the know, it was a touch of paradise. Bless that little woman.