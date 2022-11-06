My View: Seasonal change should be accepted and appreciated

We just had our first heavy frosts and I realized looking out at that crisp white grass that watching seasons change is like the circle of life. Having a love of gardening, I always loved summer – watching all the flowers bloom at different stages throughout the entire summer. However, there is also something exhilarating about knowing all the gardening work is now over. We just finished cutting back the clematis, hosta and some of the other perennials and it’s now a time of rest, for us and for the plants.

As humans, we also have seasons. I remember our first years of marriage 55 years ago and how we enthusiastically dove into things around the house and could easily get all the outside gardening work done in a day or two. At one point we bought an extra lot next to our home and my husband enthusiastically made a garden taking up this entire piece of land. He grew tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, corn, squash and more. All the neighbors were in awe and were ready and willing to take any of the fruits of his labor – up to a point. Our girls still remember pulling the wagon around the neighborhood trying to get rid of those vegetables!

However, now well into our 70s, we have to pace ourselves. Our “season” has changed and our bodies no longer have the energy or the will power to finish all those projects in a day or two. Our garden now consists of six tomato plants in the ground and a few in large pots. Because his body isn’t willing to do so much bending, this year my talented hubby made four raised beds and we planted all kinds of peppers (hot and sweet), beets, onions, radishes, etc. and we had an abundant crop. We are still eating tomatoes that we took off the vines before the frost and our freezer is full of other veggies, which our seasoned bodies have really appreciated.

Due to Covid, our church had stopped visits to our shut-ins but we recently resumed this practice, giving communion to those who can’t make it to our services. One of my visits this week was to a beautiful 101-year-old lady named Marie. She has reached the season in her life when she is very limited in her physical abilities, but she has better mental acuity and enthusiasm for life than many half her age. As I sat talking to her, I was mesmerized by how she doesn’t regret getting old or not being able to walk as well or do the things she did as a younger woman. Instead, she appreciates the years she has had on this earth and the memories she has accumulated along the way. I shared with her that my father-in-law had a saying that at times he felt God had forgotten about him because at 103 years old, all his friends had died yet he was still here. Marie advised she has new friends who check in on her; although they aren’t her original friends, they are the children of her original friends. How blessed this woman is!

On my way home, I watched the leaves rapidly falling off the trees and I thought about how our human seasons change and although it’s strictly in God’s hands as to how many seasons we will have, it’s up to us to have an attitude like Marie. Don’t be resentful about the deal you received in life, but be thankful for all God has given you and make the most of each day.