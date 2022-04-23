My View: Scout camp provided idyllic boyhood moments

At Canterbury Woods, we old-timers have a spontaneous singing group. One day, after Auld Lang Syne and the Army Air Corps Song ended our ragged rendition of 30 others, we drifted into conversation. I learned of a memoir writing class scheduled for that week.

The Buffalo News confronted me with an article describing the sale of Schoellkopf Scout Reservation and Camp Stonehaven. The sale is to pay the debt incurred in suits against the Scouts for sexual abuse of Boy Scouts by scout leaders.

I had to write this memoir.

I was an Eagle Scout, a Silver Palm, in fact, which is 15 merit badges past Eagle. I was a den chief, a patrol leader, president of an Explorer Post and a waterfront staffer at Camp Scouthaven at Crystal Lake. I was proud of it, too, but not so much, lately.

I was not abused, not until now. Now, the courts are abusing the poor, already-aggrieved Boy Scouts. The incidental damage of these suits, the damage to the kids, the loss of those camps, accomplishes a grave injustice.

l have snapshots of Tom Keyes, Dick Jerome, Bobbie Dreher and me the weekend at Schoellkopf in 1943 that we planted trees on those hilly meadows. I returned in the 1970s to a magnificent forest.

The summer of 1945, the first summer after I started at Bennett High School, I was at loose ends. I persuaded my dad to drop Don Adams and me off in Zoar Valley with a tent, sleeping bags and four days’ worth of food. We swam in Cattaraugus Creek, climbed waterfalls, built campfires and got bored.

Then, I spent a week at Toad Hollow, another scout camp now sold and a private estate. Toad Hollow was an organized camp experience with hikes and a swimming pool, crafts and big campfires with sing-alongs (“Old Hiram’s Goat” comes to mind). But the best times were when we took off to hike up Mary’s Run, to Big Falls, to hunt for crabs under rocks, wade in the water, swim in the deeper spots and run wild.

Dad thought I was too old to sit around home the rest of that summer, so he got me a job. He said, “I talked with scout headquarters. They need a handyman to work August at Schoellkopf.”

Wow, a month in a tent in the middle of 500 wild acres and getting paid for it – that wasn’t a job, that was Boy Scout Valhalla.

Roy Macready and I shared a walled platform tent. Six-foot-five Al Whigham, our cheerful boss, was our god. His pretty wife cooked our meals in a pop-up trailer where they lived. Al had just returned from the war in the Pacific and was full of stories. Filipinos took him for a general because he was so tall and carried a Colt 45.

I supervised the swimming hole. We had a no-kidding swimming hole. We threw up a stone dam by hand. It held back enough water to get you good and wet. And we strung a line from a tree branch to swing out over our little pond and drop in. I also cleaned latrines.

That summer, we constructed a group of four small cabins around a large mess hall, all made of logs, just like a Lincoln Log set. The Guggenheim family donated the funds in honor of their son, a bomber pilot and former Boy Scout who was lost over Europe

The times we had! And to think Stonehaven, Schoellkopf and Toad Hollow are no longer to be the preserve of kids like us. This is justice?