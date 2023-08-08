With sadness, I recently said goodbye to a dear friend, Veronica Hogle. Many readers will recognize the name, as she was a prolific contributor to My View over the decades.

She said goodbye before she wanted to. She had future plans and was not quite ready. There was more writing inside of her. However, she accepted with dignity the days the “Author of Life” had allotted to her.

Veronica introduced me to “My View” and encouraged me to submit writing to the column. Through her encouragement and positive critique, I followed her suggestion and became a published author. One of the tools she used for mentoring was her leadership role in the Downtown Toastmasters Club. Through her inspiration, I became a competent Silver Toastmaster.

She was the “hostess with the mostest.” At one of her parties, I met and eventually became good friends with Jackie, a friend of Veronica. She and I continued our friendship with Veronica throughout her days in assisted living, until her last day on earth.

One of her get-togethers wasn’t a party. It was a gathering of her friends in her North Buffalo home to watch the funeral service for her first-born child, a son. Veronica, as a young woman in Ireland, had to give her baby up for adoption. Fortunately, the laws on closed adoptions were changed and Veronica was able to locate her grown son. She returned to Ireland to meet him. With grief, she then had to say goodbye to him.

Veronica’s future plans were to reach out to other women who also experienced the heartbreak of giving up a child up for adoption.

Veronica had a collection of handmade lace and lace-trimmed christening dresses from Ireland. She declared, “Lace making is a lost art!” She shared this love with various audiences in WNY. She didn’t just talk about lace, she would iron the gowns and dress lifelike dolls for the presentations.

Veronica’s interests were not limited. Hanging out with Veronica meant new experiences. After my friend Peggy and I accompanied Veronica to a French club event, Peggy was inspired to study the language and enrolled at ECC.

Jackie and I had many heart-to-heart talks with Veronica, and often spoke of our faith in God. Sometimes faith seems so far from one’s innermost being, yet the desire is to “bring it in.” I recall a recent visit when Veronica asked me a faith question. I told her I didn’t have the answer and encouraged her to pray about it. She did, right then and there. As she prayed, it seemed like her prayer was “reeling in” the faith for which she yearned.

During my final visit with Veronica, her voice was barely audible, yet her facial features and body language spoke tenderly. As I was massaging her hands and arms, memories of our times together were foremost in my mind. Our past experiences came alive during our visit, and we closed with prayer. As I held her hands, there was a sweet understanding and acceptance. She would be meeting the “Author of Life,” and they would be celebrating.

At the time of her passing, Veronica was surrounded by her three children: Brian, Jill and Lisa, as well as Jackie (via the phone).

Life on earth goes on. I’ll continue in my friendship with Jackie and we will remember Veronica together. As for this essay, I wonder, who will critique it for me?