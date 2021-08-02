My View: Satisfaction assured in the Ride for Roswell

Every year we raised more money; and each year we were blessed to see our efforts help the cancer patients there. Our team’s fundraising helped create an art therapy program to help the kids express their feelings while undergoing chemotherapy.

We also fulfilled a number of patient wishes. One of the most poignant was sending a young lady and her family to Dallas so she could see her favorite band perform live. She died soon after the show. It was bittersweet, but we were thankful that we helped her fulfill one of her final wishes.

Our Ride For Roswell team continues to grow. This year, Kids Just Want To Have Fun has 57 riders. We also have 14 affiliated teams and together we’ve raised more than $410,000 for this year’s ride. The greatest feeling is that we’re all raising money to help kids, teens and young adults deal with their cancer treatments.

The added bonus for me is the chance to talk to many of our riders. In almost every case these people have been touched by cancer. Some have overcome it. Some are caring for someone with it. And some have lost loved ones to the terrible disease.

But an overriding theme runs through every one of these people. The joy of knowing that their mission to raise money will positively affect others combating cancer.