My View: Satisfaction assured in the Ride for Roswell

After experiencing the feeling for many years, I can attest that it’s so much better to give than to receive. And we’re at that time of year, where I have the opportunity to experience that great feeling all over again.
It’s time for the Ride For Roswell, which takes place Saturday.
My wife, Kathy, is a survivor of pediatric cancer. We are so fortunate. For more than 40 years after being declared free of cancer, she has made her regular checkup visits to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. To this day, most of her doctor visits have been in the Pediatric Oncology unit.
So for the past 35 years, we’ve done all we can to raise money for the hospital to help others. And now is the time of year I get to combine my hobby of bike riding with fundraising for the hospital – the Ride For Roswell.
For many years, I participated in the ride as an individual collecting donations from friends and family. As I finished those challenging courses I had a sense of exhilaration that I initially thought was the feeling of completing the ride. But that feeling lasted much longer than the ride itself. I realized that emotion was from raising money to help people battle cancer.
About nine years ago Kathy and I decided we should do more at the ride, so we started a team called Kids Just Want To Have Fun. The idea was raising money that would enhance the quality of life for patients undergoing cancer treatment at Roswell Park.
Every year we raised more money; and each year we were blessed to see our efforts help the cancer patients there. Our team’s fundraising helped create an art therapy program to help the kids express their feelings while undergoing chemotherapy.
We also fulfilled a number of patient wishes. One of the most poignant was sending a young lady and her family to Dallas so she could see her favorite band perform live. She died soon after the show. It was bittersweet, but we were thankful that we helped her fulfill one of her final wishes.
Our Ride For Roswell team continues to grow. This year, Kids Just Want To Have Fun has 57 riders. We also have 14 affiliated teams and together we’ve raised more than $410,000 for this year’s ride. The greatest feeling is that we’re all raising money to help kids, teens and young adults deal with their cancer treatments.
The added bonus for me is the chance to talk to many of our riders. In almost every case these people have been touched by cancer. Some have overcome it. Some are caring for someone with it. And some have lost loved ones to the terrible disease.
But an overriding theme runs through every one of these people. The joy of knowing that their mission to raise money will positively affect others combating cancer.
These people inspire me to do more each year. They reinforce the great feelings we get while helping others.
Western New York has so many people that will help, not to benefit themselves, but because others need it. Whether you can do a lot now, or start small and grow from there, just do it. It will help someone.
If you do this, don’t be surprised if you start smiling a lot. The incredible feeling you’ll get helping others will become addictive. And it’s the one habit you’ll never want to break.