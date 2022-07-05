My View: Sara Rogers used music to inspire us all

Music is one of the purest creative outlets and forms of expression in the world. Each note, each chord and each melody can positively impact a person’s mood and feelings. On a Friday night in late June, we tragically lost Sara Rogers – one of the most caring stewards of music who has ever graced the Queen City.

I’ve worked at OLV Human Services as a Recreation Coordinator/Recreation Therapist for the past 33 years. OLV is a human services organization that provides services to children, youth and families facing emotional and behavioral challenges. We work on stress, anxiety, gross/fine motor skills, socialization, and building confidence through sports, art, relaxation, education and (of course) music.

During my time with OLV, the organization has been a strong supporter of recreation music therapy. In the past, most of our music programs were taught by volunteer music teachers. While helpful, some clients did not like the idea of practicing all week to learn how to play a piece of music on an instrument.

As a result, I was looking for music therapy options and found a website for a music therapist. And there was our Sara! I called Sara and we talked about her love of music, the power music can play in positively impacting an individual’s life and her other volunteering opportunities. I learned that she played for the American Legion and a jazz group, did programs at the Community Music School and special events for kids and had her own group called Girl Crush.

After touring OLV’s campus, Sara accepted a part-time music therapy position. Sara was always flexible with the needs and wants of our clients and she went above and beyond every expectation as a music therapist.

Sara brought in donations from the Music Is Art program; she also worked with individuals to get donations of equipment or instruments to use in her therapy groups. During the holidays, Sara would get Christmas hats and scarves for everyone to wear at nursing homes while singing. She even came to OLV’s campus after a performance dressed as Elsa from Frozen because it was an opportunity to engage/sing songs from the movie with clients.

Sara had many talents. She not only helped clients write music, songs and poetry, but she would set words to music so clients could perform in other venues in the area, such as Spotlight on Youth. When she played at Penny Lane Café, she would often call clients up to showcase their talents. Sara knew that these teachable opportunities would instill confidence and purpose in our youth.

OLV’s clients loved Sara and she made everything fun and easy for them. Clients truly looked forward to – and enjoyed – their time with Sara because they developed new relationships through music and improved their skills and self-esteem.

Sara reached many people through her beautiful spirit and gift of song. While we will never be able to repay her for all she gave us, once it is completed, OLV will be dedicating its new music studio to Sara.

Prior to leaving our agency to work at a school district in September 2021, Sara left us with a beautiful memory. She framed these words in a picture: “Think of me as I think of you – You’ll Be in My Heart.”

Sara may be gone, but she lives on in the hearts and minds of our clients and thousands across the region. We will forever be the melodies and music of her life.