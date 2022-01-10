My View: Santa sees it all: wonder and wishes

Have you ever wondered what Santa sees as the families line up for their first or annual trip for a picture with Santa? Some words that came to mind as I completed my 18th session this year as the primary Santa at the Buffalo Zoo are: joy, fear, anticipation, love and hope.
So what did Santa see and hear this year? Some children approached Santa with unbridled joy and wonder. The look in their eyes as they saw Santa and Mrs. Claus on the platform are looks of wonder mixed with fear and excitement. Many run and take a giant step onto the platform, not bothering to climb the steps in a hurry to sit next to Santa and tell him (through a plastic barrier this year) their wishes.
Fortunately for this Santa, Mrs. Santa has good hearing and is wise in the names of all toys and gifts desired by the younger set, as his hearing isn’t what it should be. Others decide that an encounter with this white bearded person in a red suit is too overwhelming and tears form in their eyes and cries exit their mouths. (By an unofficial survey conducted by Mr. and Mrs. Santa, this response happened to boys far more times than it happened to girls.)
Upon the photographer’s suggestion, one family handled this situation uniquely by having all the family members cry for their photo op.
A “Hallmark moment” occurred when two brothers about the ages of 9 and 7 came with their 4-year-old sister. Her request was for pom-poms. After leaving the platform, the 9-year-old snuck back up to Santa and whispered through the plastic barrier, “Don’t bring the pom-poms, I already bought them.” How can Christmas be more real than that, not just for a child but for everyone?
Or this: One particularly very extended family came with a large entourage. The grandparents and four grown daughters came up first for pictures as this was their 34th year of having photos with Santa.
Or this: A mom brought her child in a wagon as walking was not something this child could do due to many challenges, including a breathing tube. Mrs. Santa and I walked down and sat on the floor so Mom could more easily have a picture of her child with Mr. and Mrs. Santa.
Or encountering one of my former students who is now a mother with her child coming to see Santa. She didn’t recognize her former fourth-grade teacher so imagine the surprise on her face when Santa told her young son his mother’s name and her grandmother’s as well.
Or the child who wished that his daddy would come home as he now lives elsewhere with his new family and new children.
Or two toddler sisters who posed for the pictures next to Santa, then proceeded to walk around the barrier and put their arms up to give Mr. and Mrs. Santa real hugs.
Or stepping out to get some fresh air when a toddler saw Santa and ran toward Santa yelling, “I see Ho Ho. I see Ho Ho!” Ending up with a big hug on Santa's knees.
And of course, there were two requests for Red Ryder BB guns, followed by Santa’s admonition, “You’ll shoot your eye out.”