My View: Santa sees it all: wonder and wishes

Have you ever wondered what Santa sees as the families line up for their first or annual trip for a picture with Santa? Some words that came to mind as I completed my 18th session this year as the primary Santa at the Buffalo Zoo are: joy, fear, anticipation, love and hope.

So what did Santa see and hear this year? Some children approached Santa with unbridled joy and wonder. The look in their eyes as they saw Santa and Mrs. Claus on the platform are looks of wonder mixed with fear and excitement. Many run and take a giant step onto the platform, not bothering to climb the steps in a hurry to sit next to Santa and tell him (through a plastic barrier this year) their wishes.

Fortunately for this Santa, Mrs. Santa has good hearing and is wise in the names of all toys and gifts desired by the younger set, as his hearing isn’t what it should be. Others decide that an encounter with this white bearded person in a red suit is too overwhelming and tears form in their eyes and cries exit their mouths. (By an unofficial survey conducted by Mr. and Mrs. Santa, this response happened to boys far more times than it happened to girls.)

Upon the photographer’s suggestion, one family handled this situation uniquely by having all the family members cry for their photo op.