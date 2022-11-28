My View: Santa needs more than the beard and hat to pull off the role

I fumbled the puck at a Buffalo Sabres hockey game last Christmas. After the game, I was standing in the third level concourse waiting for my friend to use the facilities. The crowd was all moving in one direction but I noticed a solitary young woman heading my way. She was fighting the exiting crowd, bobbing and weaving at a hurried pace. I thought to myself that it would be a lot easier if she got off to one side.

I returned to watching the crowd when I felt a pair of piercing eyes to my left. There stood the young woman just staring at me. Uh oh, what did I do? I was confused until she glanced downward. My eyes followed hers and they settled on a young boy, about 5, standing between us. He too was staring at me with a big smile. I knew then that she had been chasing the young lad through the crowd because he was on a mission to see me.

Did I mention I had a four-inch, snow-white beard? A Santa hat was on my head and a red Carhartt suit completed my ensemble.

It wasn’t that many years ago that the annual winter beard turned white and I started to wear a Santa hat to family Christmas parties. Slowly the hat made it out in public. Second glances at grocery stores are priceless. Eventually red coveralls, a red flannel shirt and a pair of black suspenders joined the party. A smartly dressed elf often accompanies me on Sabres game nights.

But here I was, caught up in a panic. I didn’t know what to say or do. I’ve been chided in the past about overpromising young ones when they ask for something that might be expensive or beyond their years. So I couldn’t ask what he wanted for Christmas.

After what seemed like minutes but was probably only seconds, I dropped to one knee. “Are you ready for Christmas?” I asked. I wanted badly to shake his hand but we were in a spike of Covid and I didn’t want his mom to rip him away. A loud exclamation of “Don’t touch him!” would not have gone well in the crowded hallway.

I noticed he had a foam Buffalo Sabres sabre in his hand. “I like your sword,” I said. He nodded and proudly pointed to his hat. A brand new Sabres ski cap fit snugly over his ears. “Wow, that looks great,” I added.

By now, I was running out of my very limited schtick. I wasn’t prepared for this. I feared the lad’s whole Christmas season was on my shoulders. The pressure was enormous. It didn’t help my anxiety that exiting fans were stopping to watch what was happening. I rose to my feet and asked again if he was ready for Christmas. I couldn’t think of anything else to say.

At that moment, his mother bailed me out and she instructed the lad to wish me a Merry Christmas. He did so with a big smile. I wished him back and they disappeared into the crowd.

I was spent. A one-minute conversation had worn me out. I wondered how such a short exchange could cause my extreme angst. I vowed to be more prepared this year and now I’m ready.

The beard measures 10 inches. I have a new Santa hat and the tattered Carhartt is washed. I also have a list of questions: “What’s your name?” “How old are you?” ““Who’s your favorite Sabre?” “Is this your first game?” In a pinch, I can always ask the parent if their child has been good this year.

I fear a senior moment may still cause my mind to blank out, but at least I’ll be better prepared going in.