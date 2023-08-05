In a recent My View column article, the writer spoke about the jobs he has had; how fulfilling they were, how he enjoyed them and how important it is to have work that enhances your life.

A recent conversation with an unemployed young person had him saying he was looking for a job he liked, that paid well, that was not too far from home and which offered chances for advancement. (He has been looking for a job with these parameters for a year.)

Both of these made me think of my dad. During WWII he worked at Bell Aircraft, (where he met my mom). Then he got another job with a higher salary. As children, we knew he loved us, but were not sure he liked us or our children when we were older. He got up every day, dressed in a suit and tie and went to work. He came home, ate dinner with us and some days went to his second job at a service station, or worked around the house or garage.

He did all the things a good dad does – he was a scout leader for my brother’s troop, took me to the father-daughter dances at school, went to church with us, kept our junker cars running, helped us with repairs when we had homes, babysat our kids with or without mom, helped with our bills when we needed help, etc.

Time passed, and he retired from the job he had been at for over 30 years. The day after the retirement party his employer threw for him, he and mom left on a six week trip in the RV they had purchased.

When they came home we noticed within the first week that dad was different. He seemed relaxed, happy, seemed friendlier and more comfortable with us and our children.

One day I told him he was really different and asked why. His reason broke my heart.

He said, “If every day you get ready and go to work to a job you hate, then the weekend comes and you know it’s only two more days and you will have to go to work again, so you don’t enjoy the weekend; and if you have a vacation, you know each day you are closer to going back to work, which you hate and to which you dread going, maybe you are not a happy camper. I’m sorry if it affected you kids. I didn’t intend that.”

I asked why he stayed in a job he hated and he said he lived through the Depression and knew what it was like to not have a good job and be scraping by and when you got a good job you were happy to have it, even if you didn’t like it.

I said, “How long were you there when you knew you didn’t like it?” He said, “Two months.” I replied, “Two months?! You were there over 30 years! Why didn’t you disregard the Depression memories and find something else after only two months?”

He laughed and said, “Hell, by then I had two months vested in the pension plan.”

I have hoped ever since that he was joking about the reason he stayed, but only he knows. He was a loyal employee, a loyal husband and dad and grandfather, son and friend. I wish he could have accepted that it would also have been OK to find a job that he would enjoy as much as a recent writer for My View enjoyed his.