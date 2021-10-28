My View: Running the gauntlet to airport gate

I thanked him profusely and told him I’d just go to the airport. He promised to keep trying.

Dave arrived with the phone, I raced back to the airport, ran through the doors and realized I had no mask. The guy at the pop-up testing site was happy to give me one.

From there I ran to the ticket counter and asked the agent if she could page Cheryl at the gate, to let her know I had her phone.

“We can’t do that from here. Have you tried to get in touch with her?”

“This is her phone,” I said, holding it up. “I can’t get in touch with her … because I have her phone.”

“I’ll get my supervisor.” The clock was ticking and boarding time was approaching.

“How can I help you?” asked the obviously busy supervisor. I explained my dilemma.

“Have you tried getting in touch with her?” Seriously? Again, I held up the phone.

After a conversation on his walkie-talkie with someone else, and yet another explanation of why I couldn’t get in touch with my sister, he agreed to give me a gate pass. Did I have three forms of ID? Yes. I gratefully grabbed the pass and headed to security.