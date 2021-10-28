My View: Running the gauntlet to airport gate

Next time I’ll just mail it …
On a hot August day, I dropped my sister off at the airport; time for her to return to Atlanta. After the tearful goodbye (it’s always tearful), I headed home. Before long, my phone rang. It was my husband telling me my sister had left her phone, her lifeline, at our house. Thus began the saga.
We decided my husband would meet me at a gas station, hand off the phone and I would go back to the airport before Cheryl boarded. While I waited for Dave to arrive, I called the airport, listened to the menu and pressed the appropriate number for paging.
“Fire dispatch,” said a real, human voice.
“Oh, no,” I said. “I need to page someone. No fire emergency.”
“Hmmm. Not sure why the call came here, but try this other number.”
Nice guy. I dialed the new number.
“Fire dispatch.”
“Hi. Me again. I’m so sorry.”
He suggested I give him the info and he would try to request a page from his end – no promises. In the meantime, he gave me another number to try. He was so kind and patient. I dialed the number.
“Fire dispatch.”
I thanked him profusely and told him I’d just go to the airport. He promised to keep trying.
Dave arrived with the phone, I raced back to the airport, ran through the doors and realized I had no mask. The guy at the pop-up testing site was happy to give me one.
From there I ran to the ticket counter and asked the agent if she could page Cheryl at the gate, to let her know I had her phone.
“We can’t do that from here. Have you tried to get in touch with her?”
“This is her phone,” I said, holding it up. “I can’t get in touch with her … because I have her phone.”
“I’ll get my supervisor.” The clock was ticking and boarding time was approaching.
“How can I help you?” asked the obviously busy supervisor. I explained my dilemma.
“Have you tried getting in touch with her?” Seriously? Again, I held up the phone.
After a conversation on his walkie-talkie with someone else, and yet another explanation of why I couldn’t get in touch with my sister, he agreed to give me a gate pass. Did I have three forms of ID? Yes. I gratefully grabbed the pass and headed to security.
My first stop was with two men … one training the other. Tick tock, tick tock. My next stop was at the conveyor belt. Ahead of me were three very happy women, about to go on a girls’ getaway. They were busily taking off their 20 pounds of jewelry, belts and other forbidden accessories. I asked if I could cut ahead. They didn’t care and gave me a “You go girl!” as I stepped into the X-ray chamber.
Assuming the hands-up stance, I thought … I’m almost there.
But no.
“Please step to the side. I need to check your lower legs.”
“But I have shorts on. You can see my legs.”
“Please step to the side, ma’am.”
After passing inspection, thankful that I had shaved my legs that morning, I ran to the opposite end of the airport, jumped off the second moving sidewalk, and saw Cheryl in the distance.
Breathless and sweating from the face, I handed over her phone.
“Oh, thanks!” she said. “They just paged me.” Fire dispatch, I wondered?
No time for tears this time, just a quick goodbye and a very slow walk back to the car … in my shorts.