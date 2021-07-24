My View: Roses, art and books give me joyful abundance

“Happy” can be found anew, now that our world is opening back up again. The “Between the lines” book group associated with the Julia B. Reinstein library began monthly meetings in September 2011. Pandemic challenges required adaptations (e.g., meetings in Stiglmeier Park, on Zoom) but we never missed our monthly reading and discussion, welcoming these departures from our real-life limitations. When it was announced that in August we can meet again in the library, responses from members were immediate and ecstatic – we won the lottery! A meeting place we had taken for granted was ours again, and we would never again dismiss it as ordinary. Happiness can be elusive, especially after loss. A decade ago, after a time of grief, these words came into my head: “I never thought I would be happy again.” Then, and now, I have rediscovered and redefined happiness.