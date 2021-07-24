My View: Roses, art and books give me joyful abundance

“Because I want to be around happy people.” This was the explanation a friend from Washington, D.C., gave for why she started volunteering at the Kennedy Center.
Since April, as a volunteer with Explore Buffalo, I delight in accompanying happy people on tours of our region. But, during much of these last 16 months, I have had to redefine happiness. To transform the straw of these difficult times into gold, I found my own Rumpelstiltskin in redefining what it means to be happy.
Roses became surprise happiness beacons this spring. Up until June, I thought of roses only as challenges my mother loved to take on, or bundled into prom corsages. However, having lunch with a friend in the blooming Lincoln Parkway rose garden changed roses for me, completely.
Wondrous colors, intricate petal layering, catching hold of sunlight, roses burst into my life. The subtle wafting smells reminded me of my mother’s favorite rose, “Peace,” as I spent time taking rose portraits. Seeking out roses in other cities and local “Open Gardens,” I followed their stages of life – bud, beginning bloom, full glory, waning, overblown, deceased – with my camera, thinking of life cycles our year of Covid has highlighted. Happy, for a while, took on the salmon glow of my favorite roses.
Pre-pandemic, visiting art museums made me happy. Because art offers peepholes, glimpses of daily life across centuries, I privately time traveled. As a “words” person, I marveled at the image-only dialogue that visits with art provided. Many paintings spoke directly to me, spotlighting forgotten moments of my life or transporting me into experiences I would never have.
Losing myself in museums over the decades has given me a different kind of happiness than I found in other places. Pandemic-induced silence and solitude meant that I needed to invent new ways to be happy, and I found new pathways through art.
Beginning on March 24, 2020, the Barnes Museum in Philadelphia began offering free “Take Outs,” giving staff members license to take viewers on journeys, with a daily sharing of one piece from the Barnes collection. Staff members provided complete escape from the pandemic as we sheltered within their intellectual and emotional refuges.
The offerings began as daily escapes, and now are weekly YouTube excursions into the museum’s collection in the “Barnes From Home” program at www.barnesfoundation.org. My time alone, straw for the most part, got spun into gold.
“Happy” can be found anew, now that our world is opening back up again. The “Between the lines” book group associated with the Julia B. Reinstein library began monthly meetings in September 2011. Pandemic challenges required adaptations (e.g., meetings in Stiglmeier Park, on Zoom) but we never missed our monthly reading and discussion, welcoming these departures from our real-life limitations. When it was announced that in August we can meet again in the library, responses from members were immediate and ecstatic – we won the lottery! A meeting place we had taken for granted was ours again, and we would never again dismiss it as ordinary. Happiness can be elusive, especially after loss. A decade ago, after a time of grief, these words came into my head: “I never thought I would be happy again.” Then, and now, I have rediscovered and redefined happiness.