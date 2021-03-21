My View: Rock concert 'firsts' can echo forever

At the “Sem,” we had already seen contemporary music work its way into our liturgical celebrations including Dylan songs like “Blowing in the Wind” and even Bobby Darrin’s cover of “If I Were a Carpenter.”

During free time we eagerly picked up guitars, stacked recently obtained albums on the spindle of the portable stereo, and tried to learn to play the latest from The Beatles, Stones and other British Invasion bands. And we listened to the radio whenever we could.

Going to a live concert was beyond cool.

Headliners that night were the Beach Boys. Resplendent in dazzling white pants, tennis shoes and red-and-white-striped shirts, the band performed their string of surf music hits to an appreciative audience of buzz-cut boys and screaming teenage girls. Those girls were loud! I was sure this is what it sounded like at Beatles concerts back in ’64 when they came to the U.S.

The first two bands, however, couldn’t have been more different. First to come on stage that night was a band from California called the Strawberry Alarm Clock. Ablaze in colorful tie-dye Indian kurtas, they rocked the wide-eyed crowd with “Incense and Peppermints” and other music in the newly emerging psychedelic sound.