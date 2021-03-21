My View: Rock concert 'firsts' can echo forever

You never forget your first.
Greg Mitchell, a Niagara County native son, St. Bonaventure University journalism graduate and author of several best-selling books, reminisced in his daily online newsletter, “Between Rock and a Hard Place,” about attending his first rock concert. Bob Dylan performed on Nov. 20, 1965, in Buffalo’s Kleinhans Music Hall.
In the excerpt from his memoir-in-progress about his life experiences covering the music scene, Mitchell vividly recalls the negative audience reaction as Dylan came out for his second set with members of The Hawks (we know them as The Band) and began to play electrified music. Not exactly what many in the crowd expected at that time, wishing to hear only the acoustic side of Dylan.
That concert had a significant impact on the 15-year-old high school student, eventually propelling him into a career writing about these artists and the music they made. His experience all those years ago sparked a similar reaction with my own initial rock concert experience.
My first happened two years later, Nov. 18, 1967, at the old Memorial Auditorium in downtown Buffalo when a trifecta of vastly different bands played to a sold-out house. And this 16-year-old’s first, like Mitchell’s, launched a lifelong love of the genre.
Enrolled in the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary high school on Dodge Street and living on the campus of the school during the week as a boarder from Gowanda, I was thrilled to stay in the city for the weekend with my classmate from South Buffalo and attend this concert.
At the “Sem,” we had already seen contemporary music work its way into our liturgical celebrations including Dylan songs like “Blowing in the Wind” and even Bobby Darrin’s cover of “If I Were a Carpenter.”
During free time we eagerly picked up guitars, stacked recently obtained albums on the spindle of the portable stereo, and tried to learn to play the latest from The Beatles, Stones and other British Invasion bands. And we listened to the radio whenever we could.
Going to a live concert was beyond cool.
Headliners that night were the Beach Boys. Resplendent in dazzling white pants, tennis shoes and red-and-white-striped shirts, the band performed their string of surf music hits to an appreciative audience of buzz-cut boys and screaming teenage girls. Those girls were loud! I was sure this is what it sounded like at Beatles concerts back in ’64 when they came to the U.S.
The first two bands, however, couldn’t have been more different. First to come on stage that night was a band from California called the Strawberry Alarm Clock. Ablaze in colorful tie-dye Indian kurtas, they rocked the wide-eyed crowd with “Incense and Peppermints” and other music in the newly emerging psychedelic sound.
But it was the middle band, decked out in brown-swede fringe jackets, cowboy hats and boots, that I wanted to see the most. The three frontmen, Neil Young, Stephen Stills and Richie Furay, not only powered the unique sound of Buffalo Springfield but would later spawn fruitful solo and other band successes.