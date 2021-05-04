My View: Reuniting with family after the Covid pause

It has been a long, lonely year for most of us but especially for those of us who are grandparents and are separated by miles from our children and grandchildren. With the arrival of the vaccines, things are beginning to show promise that we may soon renew literal connections with those we love.

I received a call from my daughter whose day care-aged son needed to remain at home for a week since several classmates and a teacher had tested positive. Both my daughter and her husband have been fortunate enough to maintain their full-time, professional employment from their home. However, having a 4-year-old at home would complicate their ability to focus on their job responsibilities.

I was asked to come to stay with them. Having been fully vaccinated by the end of February, thanks to my daughter’s efforts to find me an appointment, I was anxious and elated to provide this favor.

Not having seen this family in person since October, I was unprepared for the adventure I was embarking upon. My grandson was thrilled to have his “Mimi” staying in the playroom/guest bedroom downstairs. He would come to wake me every morning with several books under one arm and some of his “guys” under the other.