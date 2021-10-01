My View: Reunion with students warms a teacher's heart

Several weeks ago I received a phone call from Damian, a former student, who asked if I would attend and say a few words at the reunion of the West Seneca High School graduation class of 1971. How could I possibly refuse the opportunity to see once again those innocent faces I remembered from 50 years ago or longer?
Nervous at the prospect of having to speak before 200 people, I rehearsed the many things I wanted to say. Frankly, I was brilliant, eloquent and wise. Alas, when Damian introduced me to the audience, all my fine words and sentiments deserted me. To be sure, I thanked everyone and told them how truly honored I was to be invited, with a special thanks to Damian, Steve, Jimmy and Roberta for making it possible. Everything beyond that metamorphosed into clichés, albeit very sincere ones.
The attendees wore nametags with their pictures reproduced from their yearbooks. Throughout the evening many approached me. Most, if not all, I remembered by name without looking at their nametags, but the faces were for the most part altered by time and experience. No doubt they viewed me in the same light. My former juvenile students now ranged in age from 67 to 70. Virtually all were parents and grandparents. Petite Roberta is the great-grandmother of eight.
How surreal it was to see the faces I so well remembered transformed in what seems an instant in time. Gazing at the crowd sitting at other tables, I could see bobbing gray heads everywhere carrying on animated conversations, much the way I remembered those same people from years earlier, but so much livelier then with of course darker shades of hair.
Are these really the same people? Well, yes and no. They were no longer the lovable, mischievous pranksters of yesteryear; these were mature senior citizens, the same youngsters who impacted my life in ways they can never know.
The transformation from youth to adulthood is usually so gradual we never notice. But in this case, it was startling to me to hear words of reason from adults whom I remember so clearly as children with the disjointed logic and spontaneity of youth. These were mature people, many of whom approached me and spoke with me as wise and endearing peers. I was proud to hear their stories of success and all that they had achieved.
I brought with me to give away about 50 copies of several different books I have written and they honored me by asking me to autograph them. Everyone who approached me – those I knew, like Dawn, and even those I didn't know – were so kind that they touched my heart in a way I didn't think possible. Jackie and Doris, to name but two, treated me so warmly and with such affection that it brought tears to these aged eyes.
In 2003, The News published my My View article in which I wondered what became of the students I knew so many years earlier. At last I had some answers and I'm thrilled with what I learned.
Sept. 24 was a day I shall never forget. To see once again, no doubt for the last time, these fabulous human beings that I loved then and love still as if they are my own children was a rare and precious moment in my life. It was an evening that itself made all my years as a teacher a worthwhile and soul-satisfying experience.