My View: Reunion with students warms a teacher's heart

Are these really the same people? Well, yes and no. They were no longer the lovable, mischievous pranksters of yesteryear; these were mature senior citizens, the same youngsters who impacted my life in ways they can never know.

The transformation from youth to adulthood is usually so gradual we never notice. But in this case, it was startling to me to hear words of reason from adults whom I remember so clearly as children with the disjointed logic and spontaneity of youth. These were mature people, many of whom approached me and spoke with me as wise and endearing peers. I was proud to hear their stories of success and all that they had achieved.

I brought with me to give away about 50 copies of several different books I have written and they honored me by asking me to autograph them. Everyone who approached me – those I knew, like Dawn, and even those I didn't know – were so kind that they touched my heart in a way I didn't think possible. Jackie and Doris, to name but two, treated me so warmly and with such affection that it brought tears to these aged eyes.

In 2003, The News published my My View article in which I wondered what became of the students I knew so many years earlier. At last I had some answers and I'm thrilled with what I learned.

Sept. 24 was a day I shall never forget. To see once again, no doubt for the last time, these fabulous human beings that I loved then and love still as if they are my own children was a rare and precious moment in my life. It was an evening that itself made all my years as a teacher a worthwhile and soul-satisfying experience.