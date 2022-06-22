My View: Retirement may not be golden, but it can be good

This phrase has been around for years: the Golden Years. Now that I am in my golden years, I’m sure it was coined by someone in their 50s.

The golden years are not always as golden as one would think and, once there, there’s no going back.

Yes, people look forward to retirement. Then, when we arrive, we ask “Is this all there is?” Sure, there’s no more work if you can afford not to, but many can’t. You better have your house and car paid off, because Social Security won’t do it.

If you’re lucky enough to have a pension from your years working, you are definitely ahead of the game. But by no means are you on easy street and, the longer you live, the less your pension buys. One more necessity is health care coverage and the more the better.

Medicare is helpful, but as we get into our golden years, more things wear out, replacements are expensive and they don’t work as well as the originals. The good thing is more and more parts are replaceable and more diseases are curable.

Retire and travel the world: sounds good, but it’s unrealistic. Many of your travels will be to doctors’ offices and hospitals for knee replacements, bad backs and other medical issues.

Eyes and ears are two things we take for granted. In the golden years, you spend part of every day hunting for your glasses. Before you even pick up the newspaper, you start hunting for those ever-elusive reading glasses. God forbid you lose or break them. That’s why most seniors have two or three pairs of glasses in reserve.

Ears are another area for concern. Get used to asking “What did you say?” And when in a conversation with someone, stay close and speak up. (Younger people may ask why you’re shouting.) Oh, those golden years.

If you are lucky enough to stay healthy and keep the pounds off, you are one happy senior and may enjoy your golden years to the fullest. But even then, unexpected problems arise.

Recently, I woke up in the middle of the night, sat up and almost fell over. I stood up and almost fell over once again.

What was going on? I called my son and daughter who are nurses and they came over. Fearing a stroke or some cardiac problem, I was transported to Mercy Hospital. After four days In Mercy, I was diagnosed with vertigo. This was something I had no clue about. But soon enough I was introduced to the vertigo way of life.

I soon realized things would have to change. Walking was difficult and driving a car was a no-go for the foreseeable future. I used to play pickleball three times a week and swam two days, but not now. Now I was having trouble walking.

Next I was sent to rehab and my first question was how did I come to this vertigo thing? The simple answer was old age.

The golden years strike again. The good news is that vertigo is reversible with patience and rehab. Most seniors have their hands full walking around normally – now add a spinning sensation and dizziness.

So when you reach those golden years, don’t hesitate to enjoy every minute of every day and keep moving.

For the most part, these are good years, so enjoy all you can for as long as you can.

You only get one life. Don’t hold back; enjoy it.