Retirement is a big deal so consider an alternative – rewirement.

The average American worker retires at 66. The French retire at 60. Currently, the French are battling over a law to raise the national retirement age.

Jake retired at 72. He had saved enough for a comfortable retirement, setting goals in his early 30s to ensure he would have sufficient funds for that golden day, decades in the future. Jake was prudent and conscientious and had his eyes on the prize. But when he finally grasped that shiny ring, he didn’t feel content. He pondered his new status, with its promise of frequent golf, early bird dinner specials and trips to medical specialists, and wondered, “is that all there is?”

Except for his service during the Vietnam War, until the day he retired, Jake worked full time and never got fired. He was brought up to be a dutiful citizen, reliable and dependable. The American ethos, centered on hard work and just rewards, was instilled in Jake from grade school through college. He absorbed that moral philosophy. Except for the obligatory American-style summer vacation and long weekends around national holidays, Jake plugged away, saved his money and dreamed of a time when he would no longer have to punch the clock (he was in management, so clock is merely a symbol here).

Culture and social structure inculcate norms and values, ensuring that individuals follow common rules and aspire to shared goals. Since most of us adhere to the American ethic, we act fittingly in our daily lives – behavior that reinforces our common purpose.

Actions proceed from a mindset, a cognitive/emotional orientation, which is programmed by our culture. Our attitudes and outlook, including how we are to “enjoy” retirement, are a product of the American values that define what it means to grow old. It is an entrenched truism in Western society that retirement is to be perceived as a once-in-the-lifetime opportunity to turn a fresh page. The problem is that as we face retirement, we tend to live out this fresh opportunity without fresh attitudes.

In a culture that values youth over age, we approach the cessation of our work life as an end point, rather than a beginning. Like drones in a beehive, we have outlived our usefulness. In American culture, as we approach retirement age we are defined as elderly. The word “elderly” implies frailty and a lack of vital energy, unlike the positive term used in Native American culture, “elder,” which signifies wisdom and value.

From the time we are children, our social institutions – family, schools and media – inculcate values that “wire” us for our adult roles in society. Being wired in a culture that celebrates youth and demeans aging means that we see our late years as a downward ride. No amount of golf, senior center bingo and reminiscing can vitalize the years beyond retirement. It is up to the individual to redefine himself when he quits working.

Don’t accept the bygone definition of retirement. Don’t retire – rewire.