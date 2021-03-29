My View: Retirement beckons after a rewarding career

The months wore on and the novelty wore off. I conscientiously sat down every morning at my normal starting time, but there was no Starbucks run while my computer warmed up. I began to realize the tremendous lack of physical activity was turning me into an armchair version of a couch potato.

While I didn’t exactly jog around campus, I at least got out of my chair several times daily. The restroom was one floor down and I always took the stairs. Two cups of coffee were good for at least half a dozen trips. I walked to other offices to visit with friends or to meet for lunch. I attended and participated in various events taking place on campus. At home I sat, and sat some more. When I used the bathroom, it was a 20-foot walk down the hallway.

More than anything I missed my students. They’re not really “my” students as I’m administrative, not faculty, but that’s how I think of them.

I work with graduate students, many of whom come from places halfway around the world. They arrive young and anxious and leave years later as adults, some with families. I’m with them all that time and have always tried to be a person they could count on, whether it was a payroll problem or a personal one. My office walls were plastered with thank-you cards and letters from students who appreciated the help, support and laughs over the years.

By next fall, campus life may be back to normal but for the first time in many years I won’t be there. Someone else will handle the “newbies” and say goodbye to the graduates. I’ll miss all that, because I derived tremendous gratification from the role I played in their lives. But next fall, I’ll be the one that’s moving on.