My View: Retirement beckons after a rewarding career

I’ve been waiting for the photo to pop up as a Facebook memory. I took it standing by an elevator with a cart full of files, after the staff was told we were no longer to come to campus and to prepare for working from home. My caption read “not sure when I’ll be back.”
One year later I am closer to knowing the answer – most likely never in a full-time capacity, doing the job I’ve come to care deeply about, working in UB’S Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering.
I was contemplating retirement last year before the pandemic and had planned to move to a half-time position to ease the path into full-time leisure. Once we left our offices it became clear that even those plans would have to wait. As my mom would’ve said, “man plans, God laughs.”
I was asked to consider staying on, given the circumstances and the impossibility of hiring someone to replace me at that time. Given that it didn’t appear we would be leaving our houses anytime soon, it didn’t seem ideal to have little to do while staying home all day, every day. That, in addition to my inability to say “no” when asked to help, meant my plans went on hiatus.
At first it was a novelty. We all learned to meet online. We laughed at posts about a boss who changed herself into a potato on a video conference and wasn’t able to change back, spending the entire meeting speaking as a spud (this was not in my workplace). I converted our smallest empty bedroom into an office and was able to perform my job competently, after some trial and error.
The months wore on and the novelty wore off. I conscientiously sat down every morning at my normal starting time, but there was no Starbucks run while my computer warmed up. I began to realize the tremendous lack of physical activity was turning me into an armchair version of a couch potato.
While I didn’t exactly jog around campus, I at least got out of my chair several times daily. The restroom was one floor down and I always took the stairs. Two cups of coffee were good for at least half a dozen trips. I walked to other offices to visit with friends or to meet for lunch. I attended and participated in various events taking place on campus. At home I sat, and sat some more. When I used the bathroom, it was a 20-foot walk down the hallway.
More than anything I missed my students. They’re not really “my” students as I’m administrative, not faculty, but that’s how I think of them.
I work with graduate students, many of whom come from places halfway around the world. They arrive young and anxious and leave years later as adults, some with families. I’m with them all that time and have always tried to be a person they could count on, whether it was a payroll problem or a personal one. My office walls were plastered with thank-you cards and letters from students who appreciated the help, support and laughs over the years.
By next fall, campus life may be back to normal but for the first time in many years I won’t be there. Someone else will handle the “newbies” and say goodbye to the graduates. I’ll miss all that, because I derived tremendous gratification from the role I played in their lives. But next fall, I’ll be the one that’s moving on.