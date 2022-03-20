My View: Rescue dogs deliver love in abundance

This story begins more than 20 years ago when my husband and I picked up an Italian greyhound from a rescue in Ithaca. Jenna was a special dog and you could tell that all she wanted was to be loved.
At first she was very skittish and frightened since her owner kept her in a tractor trailer as part of a puppy mill. That was her life for five years and we were blessed to have her for another 15 years. She gave us so much joy every day.
Fast forward to 2015, we were able to adopt another Italian greyhound that was only 6 months old. His name was “Ravioli” and his brother was “Spaghetti.” (Rescue agencies often name the dogs after food or vegetables). These dogs were in a kill shelter in Alabama and were transported to a rescue in Syracuse.
On the trip home, my husband expressed his wish to change the name to Jeter. Currently, Jeter is still with us and helped keep us busy and centered during the pandemic.
In the summer of 2021, I started volunteering at the SPCA. My first experience was helping in the laundry and feeding the dogs. Never did I realize the work that goes into keeping animal enclosures clean. There was an endless supply of food bowls that needed to be put in the dishwashers and piles of blankets and other things to be washed and dried. The dogs loved feeding time and there was always a lot of jumping and barking when their food bowls arrived.
I also was involved in a program during summer recess that allowed grammar school students to read to the animals. Many times the dogs would stop barking when the child began reading. The children could also read to the cats and bunnies and even to fish and birds.
I was recently lucky enough to foster a dog that was seized from a home where she was abandoned along with 29 other dogs. Most of the breeds were poodle mixes and it was evident that the dogs were in a puppy mill situation. Six were left out in the cold in makeshift shelters and eventually taken to a warm building by the dog warden. Twenty-four of the dogs were left inside and the SPCA was called in to assist.
Eventually the house was deemed uninhabitable due to the unsanitary conditions. The SPCA did a phenomenal job assessing the dogs and getting them groomed and taken care of medically. The behavior department’s job determines what needs to be done to deem the animal adoptable. The foster program allows volunteers to take dogs into their home and away from the noise in the kennels.
My foster was named Rhubarb and she was a beautiful golden doodle. Due to the situation that she came from, her demeanor was very timid but she eventually realized that no one was going to hurt her. After only a few days at our home, Rhubarb was calm and trusting.
It was amazing to see her run in the yard and to learn how to play with a ball. She enjoyed being petted and experiencing dog life as it should be. After bonding with her for almost a month, it was time for her to go to her forever home. She now has a brother that she can play with and two caring people to spoil her.
If you are lonely, think of adopting from a rescue or volunteering somewhere in some capacity caring for these animals. Their love is unconditional and you will not only have a new purpose but will give the animal a life they truly deserve.