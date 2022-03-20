My View: Rescue dogs deliver love in abundance

This story begins more than 20 years ago when my husband and I picked up an Italian greyhound from a rescue in Ithaca. Jenna was a special dog and you could tell that all she wanted was to be loved.

At first she was very skittish and frightened since her owner kept her in a tractor trailer as part of a puppy mill. That was her life for five years and we were blessed to have her for another 15 years. She gave us so much joy every day.

Fast forward to 2015, we were able to adopt another Italian greyhound that was only 6 months old. His name was “Ravioli” and his brother was “Spaghetti.” (Rescue agencies often name the dogs after food or vegetables). These dogs were in a kill shelter in Alabama and were transported to a rescue in Syracuse.

On the trip home, my husband expressed his wish to change the name to Jeter. Currently, Jeter is still with us and helped keep us busy and centered during the pandemic.