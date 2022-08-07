My View: Rental car pitfalls and pratfalls

When is a reservation not a reservation? My wife and I recently felt like we had been dropped into a "Seinfeld" episode when we rented a car for our Washington trip. Here it is 2022, and still, as Jerry Seinfeld observed about car rental agencies in the 1990s: “You know how to take the reservation. But you don’t know how to hold the reservation. Anyone can take the reservation. Holding the reservation is the most important part."

We also discovered that whatever you agreed to pay for your rental car is not what you are ultimately going to pay. And it is extremely unlikely you’ll find yourself driving the model you thought you rented – in our case, a full-size sedan. Ultimately, you take whatever you get.

Arriving at the Baltimore airport, we headed to the Budget counter to pick up the car we had reserved through Costco. We didn’t quite get to the counter because there were 30 customers already there. Thirty customers who had thoughtfully planned ahead by reserving cars. Thirty customers who got to the Budget booth, like us, only to find there were no cars available.

The customer service reps informed everyone they would get us cars when the cars currently out were returned. That did shorten the line since the pessimists in the crowd left, most of them in a huff.

My wife Barbara has infinitely more patience for standing in line than I do, so I found a spot to do some work, but I did check back every now and again, offering food and drink – if there was one thing I did not want at this point, it was for my designated driver to give up the ship. We were getting so close. Truthfully, once or twice I did feel I should offer to take her place but, thankfully, she refused.

After three hours, she reached the counter. Success – except the only cars available were a pickup truck and a Mustang.

“Barb,” I said, “Let’s take the pickup. We haven’t driven a pickup for years – it has a certain je ne sais quoi!” One look at her face and I knew no amount of je ne sais quoi was going to convince my petite wife, standing there in strappy sandals and a stylish outfit, that climbing in and out of a pickup was a good idea.

“We’ll take the Mustang!” I said. After answering the amount of questions usually associated with qualifying for a mortgage or an adoption, we were shown a computer screen with the contract to be emailed to us, stating the cost was $1,000. What happened to the $400 quote we were given by Costco? “Security deposit,” the rep said.

We accepted her explanation and grabbed our carry-ons. Thankfully they were carry-ons, because if we had more luggage, we would have had to go with the pickup.

Later, as the lawyer that I am, I actually read the rental contract. (I pulled out my magnifying glass to read the small print.) Then I had Barbara read it. She confirmed that the extra $600 was not a security deposit, it was for unnecessary insurances we had inadvertently accepted while going through the aforementioned interrogation. After countless dropped calls and countless hours on hold with Costco and Budget, I have yet to succeed in getting the charges reversed.

But at least we drove around in a Mustang for a few days – and it did have a certain je ne sais quoi!