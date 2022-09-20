My View: Remembering Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers

It’s Sunday, and the team’s in town. After church, my parents drop me off with Don, an older friend, at Oklahoma City’s double-A ballpark. Being older, Don’s in charge. His parents will pick us up in time for the evening sermon. He’s 9, I’m 8.

Today, that would be child endangerment. But in those days, the ‘40s and early ‘50s, ballparks attracted scores of kids, each one turned loose like we were. With Hitler defeated, the times were relaxed. In the national sigh of relief, folks trusted each other.

Baseball’s a pastoral game, the national pastime. Violence is not celebrated. Players score by getting home safely, not by capturing alien territory. The game is pure Americana – yet Homeric. More Odyssey than Iliad.

The NFL? Never heard of it. I was a baseball nut. The walls of my room were plastered with pictures of major league stars clipped from baseball magazines.

It was baseball every day. Whoever showed up played. Teams were formed ad hoc. Old and battered baseballs were held together with black tape. No one counted innings. Games ended when fly balls disappeared into a sky fading into dusk or at dinnertime, whichever came first.

At nighttime, in bed, it’s the World Series, game seven. Game tied, ninth inning. The count, 3-2. I swing. A walk-off homerun. So I dreamed. In the daylight, I bailed on curveballs and whiffed at fastballs down the middle.

My play in shambles, the dream survived. It just shifted from batter’s box to press box, from player to announcer. I’ll just be another Vin Scully. With his breezy diction and gentle tone, he was right for baseball. A good role model.

Years passed. To nobody’s surprise, reality displaced my boyish dream. Still, a remnant remains. Today, as I’m emerging from a stadium ramp heading for my seat, the dream still stirs. It’s when I see before me, saturated in sunlight, the familiar diamond cut there in the summer green of a well-trimmed field.

It stirred again when I read about the death of Vin Scully.

Vin Scully was a Los Angeles experience, like the department store placard that warns on a winter day, “Bare feet not allowed on escalators.” Or, you turn a corner and there’s the HOLLYWOOD sign looming overhead.

Or, maybe it’s your first time in Dodger Stadium and you hear a strange buzz everywhere. Strange, until you realize the buzz comes from transistor radios, thousands of them, volume turned low – fans tuned in to catch Vin Scully’s comment on the game they’re watching.

And, stuck in traffic, like everyone else, you roll down the window to share a bit of Scully while biding time. Or you’re looking for your kind of music on the radio, and his voice glides by. You spin back the dial, search abandoned.

If you met him, perhaps in an elevator, you’d think you’d found a new friend; and what’s more, be confident he thought the same. But that’s only a guess. I never met him live and in person. But I know any politician would envy Scully’s gift.

LA is 30 years behind me. I’ve not missed it. But I’d hoped one day I would hear him again. Now, he’s gone, and a silence settles over all who care about the game. It’s only a game, you say? With Vin Scully at the microphone the game was an event, just as it always was for those who played it every day on some dusty sandlot.