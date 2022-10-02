My View: Remembering those who aren't there to cheer

I had settled in for the Monday night game against the Titans (after eating wings, of course). My customary pregame apprehension melted away by halftime and was replaced by giddiness in the second half, as we absolutely shellacked the Tennessee team. Too revved up to just go to bed at the game’s end, I thought about my loved ones who lived for the Bills, and left us without seeing Super Bowl victory dreams come to fruition.

It's a bittersweet season for some of us. For all the joy this team has brought, there is a profound sadness that my son isn’t here to see it, having passed away unexpectedly in February. He was a Bills fan through and through, who traveled to away games and wrote superb front page stories about the experience (“Nash-Bill”). Eric came of age during our previous Super Bowl years, and knew the pain of those losses. We talked often about how this team was different, and had the talent, coaching staff, and intangibles to get over that hump.

After the devastating loss in Kansas City that ended last year’s run, he wrote an optimistic piece about our team’s future. Although he wasn’t known for being the most cheerful guy on the block (the word “curmudgeon” being mentioned fondly a couple times in his eulogies), he felt that “13 seconds” was not the final word for our guys. We both looked to the future, and it saddens me beyond words he isn’t here to experience it.

I also thought about my father, who literally lived for the Bills. Enough time has passed to acknowledge his open secret, that he ran a small sports book for an employer whose name has been adopted by our fan base (my mother called him “self-employed”). Although this was fifty plus years ago, feelings were just as rabid and my childhood Sundays were no different than those of today’s kids. We gathered around the tv, and no one carried on like my dad. He shouted, he pounded his fist on the armchair, paced around the room during tense moments, and threw pillows in the air to celebrate. He loved the Bills, even if his mantra involved never putting money on them personally.

In his last days we watched games together at the hospital. No matter how badly he was feeling, his team invigorated him and he would regain that Sunday spark. During the last game we saw together, though, it was an effort. He mostly dozed through it, but in the final seconds we had a chance to win and I urged him to watch.

“Dad, wake up, we could still win! We’re on the goal line,” I said, grabbing his hand. He stirred, and opened his eyes in time to watch us fumble and give the game away. Against Miami! He groaned, squeezed my hand one last time, and sank back. He never really came to again, and we’re the type of family that eventually joked that he lived, and died, for his Bills.

In this season of jubilance and hope, I know I’m not alone. Recently a friend’s relative was buried in a jersey he bought for this season but never got to wear. Countless others are thinking about their friends and relatives who endured those previous losses, and aren’t here to witness this amazing, marvelous team. If the rest of the country scratches their collective head regarding the fervor of our fans, and our practice of traveling to take over opponents’ stadiums, they should know we carry the dreams of all those who came before us.

Go Bills!