My View: Remembering the special times of motherhood

I had graduated from nursing school about three years before my husband Allen and I had our first child, Paul. A few months after Paul’s birth, I thought about one of the first physiology courses I had taken. The professor and his wife had welcomed their first child. He informed our class that, as soon as possible, he was going to tell this new little baby that he was the smartest, the most intelligent and the most brilliant person in the entire world. Furthermore, he stated that he would assure this child that whatever venture he would attempt, he would certainly succeed. Because I was young and stupid, I told Paul the same things. What was I thinking?

Nineteen months after Paul’s birth, we gave him a sister, Karen. Now, please try to understand my brain and its concepts. Because I had two babies under the age of 2 and worked the 3-11 shift, I was busy and tired. I went back to work when Karen was only 2 months old. Shortly after, I wondered if Karen knew how much I loved her.

Now, I realize most infants 2 or 3 months old don’t comment one way or the other, but I still wondered. In my overworked brain and body I found a solution: When I came home, usually around midnight, I would wake her up, feed her and play with her. And then – this is my favorite part – I would put her in our bed between Allen and me. The three of us would drift off to dreamland … most of the time. What was I thinking?

Well, we had a boy and a girl. Our family was complete. Wrong. Once again the stork was in our neighborhood and he flew right into our front door! Steven had some medical issues but, overall, he was a very easy child to raise. Of course, Paul and Karen gave us flack about how we let Steven away with everything! Was it possible that Paul and Karen were right? Then, again, we asked ourselves: Did Paul and Karen wear us out to the point that we could no longer make rational decisions? Who knows?

Then, the grandbabies started to arrive. Being a grandparent is much different from being a parent. In fact, it’s better. Like any good grandmother, I encouraged the grandchildren to come to me when they had problems or if they were in trouble. To make them feel better, I would tell them the rotten things their parents did when they were young. There’s a word for that behavior. It’s called “payback.” I highly recommend it.

I recall an incident that happened several years ago when Karen was correcting her young children. One of her children meekly asked "Mom, why can’t you be more like Grandma? She’s so nice!” Karen replied, “Let me tell you something about Grandma. She was not always this nice!”

One of my fondest memories is the time our oldest grandchild, Ashley, was married and she asked if she, her husband and baby Zachary could live with us while they looked for a new house. Of course they could. I loved having a little one around the house again. Now, if little Zachie wanted “cake” for breakfast and lunch, I gave it to him. Why not? I’m not his mother.

Needless to say, after a few breakfast and lunch combo cakes, they found their new house rather quickly.

Finally, I wish to tell you that my children, Paul, Karen and Steven, are wonderful human beings and parents. So all you moms, I wish all of you a wonderful and Happy Mother's Day! And, don’t be afraid of your hilarious thoughts.