If you ever went to the racetrack, you know the mixed reactions of bettors after all the horses have crossed the finish line.

In earlier years, I often accompanied my father to the old Stamford Race Track in Niagara Falls, Ont. And later to the Fort Erie track.

We heard it all.

A sampling of some treasured comments from losers over the decades:

“That jockey couldn’t win if all the other horses pulled up at the quarter-pole.”

“The trainer never has his horse ready.”

“That’s not a thoroughbred! He might look like a horse, but he runs like a cow.”

All gripes aside, there comes a time when you wonder what happened to that horse you bet. Why, for example, would he vanish as you’re heading to the cashier’s window?

We were among the 14,140 fans at the Fort Erie oval that day, Sept. 2, 1961, when a bizarre event unfolded at a crucial time. (That attendance figure would escalate as the “I-was-there” crowd came forward, even years later.)

After a quick check of the entries, Dad suggested a $2 wager on Puss ‘n Boots, a 2-year-old who had run only three races, all on dirt tracks. Now he would be making his debut on a turf course.

Breaking out of the gate, jockey Ron Behrens gradually moved Puss ‘n Boots into fourth place where he appeared to settle down. Exactly the strategy – we learned later – that veteran trainer Frank Merrill had ordered.

A self-acclaimed handicapper close to us offered his unsolicited analysis: “That’s a good spot for him. Behrens is a skilled rider. He knows how to pace his horse and conserve energy.” (Those words of wisdom would be challenged.)

As the field rounded the final turn for the wire, Behrens spotted an opening close to the inner railing. Some 200 yards from the finish, Puss ‘n Boots, leading by 2 lengths, was coming on strong. He looked like a sure winner.

Then all hell broke loose!

Our horse tossed Behrens before slipping on the grass. He smashed through the manicured hedges and flattened a flower bed before flopping into what turf writers described as a scenic lake.

The first responders – watching from the infield – swung into action. A young stable hand dropped his pants and dashed into the water to the delight of the rollicking audience. A better-dressed employee joined in the effort. A third track worker scrambled to launch a small rowboat stored behind the tote board. It wasn’t needed.

The crew seized the reins and gently coaxed the frightened star performer to terra firma. Puss ‘n Boots seemed fine. Behrens had minor bruises.

No one could explain why the horse opted for the water route. Was it the 80-degree temperature? Maybe the shouting scared him. Would blinkers have helped?

After the jockeys checked out on the scales, they walked back, as usual, in single file to their quarters adjacent to the paddock.

It was deafening, the steady chorus of boos and insults aimed at one jockey.

“Nice job Behrens! What’s next for you and your 900-pound friend? Maybe youse should go off the high-diving board at Atlantic City!” one loser yelled.

While that angry bettor may have lost his shirt, at least he kept his sense of humor.