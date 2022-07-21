My View: Remembering James Caan and his Buffalo-based movie

The death of James Caan brings to mind the time he spent in Buffalo filming the 1980 movie “Hide in Plain Sight.” Caan starred in and directed the movie, which was based (very loosely) on stories written in the Buffalo Evening News that led to a book and then a screenplay.

Caan came to Buffalo somewhat fresh off his role as the brash and tough-talking Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather.” His persona in Buffalo wasn’t too far from that of Sonny, and his part in the movie mirrored his brashness.

The movie evolved from newspaper stories about a Buffalo mobster who agreed to testify against his Mafia bosses in return for protection for his wife and three children. But the mobster, Pascal “Paddy” Calabrese, who had brazenly held up the Buffalo treasurer’s office, was not the father of two of the three children.

That was Thomas Leonhard, a Buffalo cement mason divorced from Calabrese’s wife, but with court-granted visitation to his children. Only when he went to visit them, they were not there. They’d been swept away and given new identities by a federal and local task force created to investigate the Buffalo mob.

It was Leonhard’s tedious efforts to see his children, fought through the courts by his attorney – now retired State Appellate Court Judge Salvatore R. Martoche – that was the basis for the newspaper stories and eventually the book and movie.

Caan was intrigued by the story, and he went into seclusion to help beef up the bland original screenplay. In Buffalo, which at that time had not been the locale for a major movie, Caan was the center of attention, his filming locations drawing crowds and his cast becoming local celebrities.

But Caan was a Hollywood star, and he acted like one. When the Buffalo Club refused to allow him to film a scene alongside its indoor swimming pool, Caan accused the club of antisemitism because he was Jewish. So he chose the swimming pool at the then Buffalo Athletic Club and tried to make it look as close as possible to the Buffalo Club.

And he did get to swim, sans bathing suit, as the guest of this writer at the then all-male University Club on Delaware Avenue (now Bellasara apartments).

Personal touches also played a part in the filming. Caan brought to the set his toddler son, Scott, now a 45-year-old movie star in his own right. Robert Viharo, who played the part of Calabrese, and Barbara Rae, who played the part of Leonhard’s divorced wife, now Calabrese’s wife, dined on two occasions at this writer’s home, full of praise for my wife’s Italian cooking.

Actor Danny Aiello played the role of Martoche, and, in the Buffalo Athletic Club scene, he discussed his client’s case with Lee McHugh, the reporter covering the story. Oddly, Bishop Fallon High School also played a part in the movie; three of its graduates – Martoche, the reporter and Caan/Leonhard’s sidekick, Joe Grifasi – were graduates of the now defunct school.

The movie strayed widely from the real-life story. Caan was tough, brash and eventually duked it out with mobsters endangering the children in hiding. Leonhard was nothing of the sort, a nice, meek man who’d apologize if his stomach got in the way of your fist.

“Hide in Plain Sight,” even though it took moviemaking license with the facts, was the forerunner for “The Natural” and other movies that have turned Buffalo into a sought-after venue for Hollywood. And Caan was the forerunner for noted actors who have since graced Western New York locations to earn their living.